Weekend football preview, selections, how they match-up - BFNL, HDFNL, LVFNL

2.20pm Saturday at Kangaroo Flat.
No doubt the Kangaroo Flat faithful is sick of hearing this stat, but until the Roos do something about it, it will keep rearing its ugly head - the Bulldogs' winning streak over the Roos is now at 40 games in a row.
The Roos no doubt will want to lock down on Jake Thrum and Jack Geary given the pair combined for 91 touches against them earlier in the season, while they face a major challenge in trying to unlock the Bulldogs' defensive structure.
The Bulldogs have conceded just nine goals in their past two games against South Bendigo and Strathfieldsaye.
Last time: Golden Square 21.25 (151) def Kangaroo Flat 6.6 (42).
Since 2010: Golden Square 22; Kangaroo Flat 0.
2.20pm Saturday at QEO.
Doubt there's room for both of these teams in the top five come September, making this a game of absolute vital significance for both.
Both the Hawks (6th) and Bloods (7th) are on the outside of the five looking in, both percentage behind fifth-placed Sandhurst at 5-5.
Clearly there's a gaping gulf between the best and worst of South Bendigo given over their past five games the Bloods have pushed Strathfieldsaye to the brink (lost by 1 point), but also been hammered by Gisborne (106) and Golden Square (93).
The Hawks head into the game off consecutive losses to top-two sides Strathfieldsaye (26) and Gisborne (23) in games where they were convincingly outplayed in the first half, so they need to get out of the blocks much better on Saturday.
Last time: Eaglehawk 19.8 (122) def South Bendigo 9.12 (66).
Since 2010: Eaglehawk 17; South Bendigo 7.
2.20pm Saturday at Strathfieldsaye.
After being the first team to defeat Gisborne this year on the back of a blistering second half last week to climb into the top five, Sandhurst gets another shot at one of the competition big guns in the Storm.
They might be fifth on the ladder, but given the Dragons have beaten both Gisborne (1st) and Golden Square (3rd), they have shown their best footy is as good as anyone's and they'll relish the opportunity that again presents to make a statement.
Led by eight effective tackles each from Callum McCarty and Boden Alexander, the Storm showed a marked lift in pressure and intent against Eaglehawk last Saturday after a disappointing showing against Golden Square a week earlier and if they bring that same hunger are tough to beat anywhere - let alone at Tannery Lane.
Last time: Strathfieldsaye 16.12 (108) def Sandhurst 12.10 (82).
Since 2010: Strathfieldsaye 18; Sandhurst 9.
2.20pm Saturday at Gisborne.
Arch rivals Gisborne and Kyneton have played 40 times since the Bulldogs joined the BFNL in 2001.
Given they have never played in a final against each other or rarely been up and about at the same time, this shapes as arguably the most mouth watering build-up for a Gisborne-Kyneton game in their BFNL history.
On one hand you've got the ladder-leading Gisborne that is the 2022 benchmark side, but looking to bounce back from its first loss of the season after going down to Sandhurst last week.
And on the other you've got a red-hot Kyneton that is on its best streak since 2017 with six wins in a row - during which the classy Rhys Magin has kicked 27 goals - and just percentage outside the top three.
Fair to say a decent-sized crowd would be expected for a genuine Kyneton-Gisborne blockbuster.
Last time: Gisborne 24.12 (156) def Kyneton 10.7 (67).
Since 2010: Gisborne 11; Kyneton 9.
2.20pm Saturday at Castlemaine.
Can't see too many more winning opportunities presenting for either team after Saturday, so both will be fiercely determined to grab this chance and cash in.
Between them Castlemaine and Maryborough are a combined 1-19 for the season.
Castlemaine won their round two encounter by 50 points, but would expect this tussle to be much closer.
Might not have the same hype around it as some of Saturday's other round 11 games, but it's huge for both clubs.
Last time: Castlemaine 21.10 (136) def Maryborough 12.14 (86).
Since 2010: Maryborough 14; Castlemaine 8.
Luke West (42) - Golden Square, South Bendigo, Sandhurst, Gisborne, Maryborough.
Richard Jones (41) - Golden Square, South Bendigo, Strathfieldsaye, Gisborne, Maryborough.
Adam Bourke (40) - Golden Square, South Bendigo, Strathfieldsaye, Gisborne, Maryborough.
2.15pm Saturday at Mitiamo.
It may not be in convincing fashion, but the Superoos have got themselves back up into the top three.
The Superoos' 6-3 record features four wins by less than two goals, including last week's seven-point victory over Bears Lagoon-Serpentine when they dominated the first half and, not for the first time this year, dropped off in the second.
The Maroons, who beat Calivil United by 33 points in their last outing, are back in action for the first time in 21 days after an extended mid-season break.
Last time: Mitiamo 11.7 (73) def Newbridge 6.8 (44).
Since 2010: Mitiamo 14; Newbridge 11.
2.15pm Saturday at Calivil.
It has been another hard slog for Calivil United this season with just two wins, but if the Demons can knock over the Bears at home, well - you just never know.
A win on Saturday would bring the Demons within a game of the fifth-placed Bears and still keep their finals pulse flickering, which is important given the grind a season with so much still to play can become if there's no carrot still dangling.
However, the Bears - the gatekeepers to the top five - haven't lost to a team that sits below them on the ladder yet, but coach Justin Laird will have his side on notice to play four consistent quarters.
Over the past two rounds the Bears have played a good first half and ordinary second half vs Maiden Gully YCW (won by 6), plus a poor first half and strong second half vs Mitiamo (lost by 7).
Last time: BL-Serpentine 14.13 (97) def Calivil United 13.15 (93).
Since 2010: BL-Serpentine 14; Calivil United 9.
2.15pm Saturday at Bridgewater.
145, 131, 100, 131 and 157 points - that's the brutal winning margins of Marong in its past five games.
Even through the halcyon days of Bridgewater's run of seven-flags-in-a-row dominance from 2010-16, never did the Mean Machine even come close to winning five games in a row by at least 100 points (their most was two).
Marong full-forward Brandyn Grenfell has a mortgage on the league goalkicking having booted 71, including 52 in his past five games. It's seemingly now just a matter of when he'll get to the ton.
Given the dominant form Marong is in, it's going to take a huge four-quarter effort from the Mean Machine at home to stifle a Panthers' outfit that has outscored its opponent 129 goals to 29 in its past five games.
Last time: Marong 19.19 (133) def Bridgewater 7.14 (56).
Since 2010: Bridgewater 19; Marong 3.
2.15pm Saturday at Maiden Gully.
Will be two desperate teams keen to get back on the winner's list.
The Eagles head into this clash with just one win on the board and on the bottom of the ladder, but with an opportunity on their home deck presenting, while the Blues after such a bright start to the season - which included a 62-point win over the Eagles - have lost five in a row and are in need of a steadying win to halt their slide.
Last time: Inglewood 23.11 (149) def Maiden Gully YCW 12.15 (87).
Since 2010: Maiden Gully YCW 19; Inglewood 4.
Luke West (31) - Mitiamo, Bears Lagoon-Serpentine, Marong, Inglewood.
Adam Bourke (29) - Mitiamo, Bears Lagoon-Serpentine, Marong, Inglewood.
2.15pm Saturday at Lockington.
This top versus bottom match-up points to another big win for the Cats.
The Cats have proven tough to score against in their past three games since losing to Colbinabbin, conceding scores of just 40 (v Heathcote), 20 (v White Hills) and 48 (v Elmore) in what have been three wins by a combined 322 points.
The rebuilding Bombers have lost eight games in a row, but the chance to go up against these top-tier teams like the Cats will be invaluable experience in seeing what it takes to get to that level where the club used to be not all that long ago.
Last time: LBU 19.19 (133) def Leitchville-Gunbower 3.9 (27).
Since 2010: LBU 15; Leitchville-Gunbower 9.
2.15pm Saturday at North Bendigo.
Reckon the Bulldogs would have had this date penciled in from the moment they walked off Scott Street on April 23 having been beaten by the Demons by 12 points.
The Bulldogs are now playing much better footy than earlier in the season, with ruckman Jeremy Lambden providing tremendous impetus in the middle, while the recent inclusion of Hakeem Johnson (six goals last week) adds some extra spark around the ground.
The Demons - the only team to have beaten the Bulldogs at Atkins Street since 2016 when they won there last year - pushed Mount Pleasant for three quarters last week, but have got to extend that effort out for the full 120 minutes if they are to be a chance of repeating their round three upset.
Last time: White Hills 15.19 (109) def North Bendigo 14.13 (97).
Since 2010: North Bendigo 19; White Hills 7.
2.15pm Saturday at Toolleen.
The vastly-improved Saints have played some quality football this year, now we'll see how they respond to their biggest loss of the season last week when beaten by LBU by 126 points.
It certainly won't be easy to rebound against a classy Mount Pleasant that has won three games in a row and has ruckman Chris Down putting together a strong patch of form, while Ben Weightman continues to lead the Addy's HDFNL player rankings as well as the league goalkicking with 43.
Last time: Mount Pleasant 18.9 (117) def Heathcote 9.12 (66).
Since 2010: Mount Pleasant 11; Heathcote 11; Drawn 1.
Adam Bourke (38) - Lockington-Bamawm United, North Bendigo, Mount Pleasant.
Luke West (35) - Lockington-Bamawm United, North Bendigo, Mount Pleasant.
