Bendigo Advertiser

Murphy impresses in first four-day match for Australia A

Updated June 18 2022 - 1:32am, first published 1:00am
Todd Murphy

Todd Murphy helped spin Australia A to victory in its first four-day match against Sri Lanka A in Hambantota.

Local News

