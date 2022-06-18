Murphy impresses in first four-day match for Australia A

Todd Murphy helped spin Australia A to victory in its first four-day match against Sri Lanka A in Hambantota.
The former Sandhurst off-spinner was Australia A's best bowler in the first innings, taking 4-67 off 23 overs as the home side was dismissed for 274.
Murphy's spell helped give the Aussies a 105-run first innings lead.
They extended that to 317 after making 5-212 declared in their second innings.
Sri Lanka A's chase of 318 for victory fell 68 runs short.
Murphy had figures of 0-62 off 18 overs in the second innings.
The second four-day match starts on Tuesday.
