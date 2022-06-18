Wayward second round forces Herbert out of US Open

Lucas Herbert's 2022 US Open campaign is over after he missed the halfway cut at The Country Club in Boston.
After shooting a four-over par 74 on day one, the Bendigo golfer needed a solid round on Friday to have any chance of playing at the weekend.
Unfortunately, he had a poor day off the tee and that means trouble at a US Open.
Herbert struggled to find the fairway - 4/14 for his second round - which put a pressure on his approach play from the thick rough - 6/18 greens in regulation.
He made bogeys on three of his first four holes before a triple-bogey on the par-four seventh knocked the stuffing out of his round.
A bogey on the ninth was followed by a double-bogey on the par-three 11th.
He scrambled well to make four-straight pars from the 12th to the 15th before a bogey on the difficult par-three 16th saw him drop to 10-over par for his round.
Herbert saved his best for last.
On the par-four 18th hole he sank a 10 metre putt for birdie to finish with a nine-over par 79 for the day and 13-over par for the tournament.
Herbert now prepares to defend his Irish Open title.
The 26-year-old will return to Mount Juliet Estate in Kilkenny where he scored a stunning victory in last year's Irish Open.
This year's Irish Open runs from June 30 to July 3 and the field includes Irish star Shane Lowry, European Ryder Cup player Tyrell Hatton and Australia's Min Woo Lee.
The Irish Open is a key lead-up event for the 150th Open Championship at St Andrews in Scotland from July 14-17.
