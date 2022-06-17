Bendigo Advertiser
Home/Sport/Footy HQ

Bendigo Pioneers quartet to play in national under-18 carnival

By Adam Bourke
Updated June 17 2022 - 8:17am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BIG V: Bendigo Pioneers' forward/midfielder Harley Reid is in the Victoria Country team for the under-18 national carnival.

Four Bendigo Pioneers players will represent Victoria Country at this year's AFL National Under-18 Championships.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.