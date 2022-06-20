BENDIGO's Anaconda store is collecting secondhand ski wear for an Australia-wide "Heat the Homeless" campaign.
The outdoor living supplier has partnered with outfitter XTM Performance to gather up warm clothes for people in need.
Advertisement
XTM founder Pete Forras said he was concerned about the number of people living rough.
"After a tough year, homelessness numbers are on the rise," he said
"We are proud to be leading Heat the Homeless for our seventh appeal to make the harsh winter a little more comfortable for thousands of rough sleepers across the country and help protect them from the cold."
Since the appeal began in 2016, more than 20,000 snow jackets have been donated to keep the homeless warm all across Australia.
The Anaconda stores are collection points for pre-loved jackets which were preferably waterproof, clean and warm. The donations will be distributed to the homeless via a network of up to 2000 charities.
Chief executive officer of Anaconda, Chris Lude, said it was helpful to clean out your old ski gear each time you upgraded, to avoid hoarding it all in closets.
"If you are heading into an Anaconda store to upgrade your current jacket, it's a great time to look through your cupboards and see how you can give back.
"There are over 70 Anaconda stores that you can donate to which can be found on the Anaconda website."
If you're reading this it's because you're a loyal subscriber to the Bendigo Advertiser. If you want to get more out of your subscription join the discussion on the Bendigo Advertiser's subscriber group on Facebook today.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.