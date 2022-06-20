Bendigo Advertiser
Anaconda on Marong Road is collecting jackets for homeless people

By Julieanne Strachan
Updated June 20 2022 - 5:29am, first published 4:00am
Camping supplies: Polly Hughes and Alyssa Fabie are collecting second hand ski wear for people in need. Picture: JULIEANNE STRACHAN

BENDIGO's Anaconda store is collecting secondhand ski wear for an Australia-wide "Heat the Homeless" campaign.

Julieanne Strachan

Local News

