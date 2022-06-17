PREMIER DATA: Each BFNL's club's top performing players through nine rounds

RELATED NEWS: WHAT IS PREMIER DATA?
WHO are every Bendigo Football-Netball League senior team's top ranking players at the halfway marl of the season according to Premier Data?
ROUND 1:
Kyneton 18.15 (123) def Castlemaine 7.6 (48)
Kangaroo Flat 16.19 (115) def Maryborough 6.8 (44)
Golden Square 15.13 (103) def South Bendigo 7.11 (53)
Gisborne 10.12 (72) def Sandhurst 6.10 (46)
Strathfieldsaye 12.13 (85) def Eaglehawk 10.12 (72)
Top ranked players of round:
1. Bradley Bernacki (Gisborne) - 199
2. Tanner Nally (Sandhurst) - 163
3. Noah Walsh (Sandhurst) - 155
4. Cooper Leon (South Bendigo) - 138
5. Callum McCarty (Strathfieldsaye) - 133
6. Joel Brett (Golden Square) - 133
7. Bailey Henderson (Castlemaine) - 128
8. Jackson Geary (Golden Square) - 127
9. Liam Collins (Kangaroo Flat) - 126
10. Aiden Hare (Maryborough) - 125
ROUND 2:
Golden Square 21.25 (151) def Kangaroo Flat 6.6 (42)
Gisborne 24.12 (156) def Kyneton 10.7 (67)
Eaglehawk 19.8 (122) def South Bendigo 9.12 (66)
Castlemaine 21.10 (136) def Maryborough 12.14 (86)
Strathfieldsaye 16.12 (108) def Sandhurst 12.10 (82)
Top ranked players of round:
1. Jake Thrum (Golden Square) - 205
2. Aiden Hare (Maryborough) - 204
3. Tommy Horne (Castlemaine) - 195
4. Jackson Geary (Golden Square) - 173
5. Nathan Horbury (South Bendigo) - 170
6. Josh Kemp (Gisborne) - 170
7. Bradley Bernacki (Gisborne) - 164
8. Cameron Manuel (Kyneton) - 147
9. Cooper Leon (South Bendigo) - 146
10. Jayden Burke (Golden Square) - 144
ROUND 3:
Gisborne 34.21 (225) def Castlemaine 0.2 (2)
Golden Square 36.19 (235) def Maryborough 2.5 (17)
Eaglehawk 21.11 (137) def Kangaroo Flat 12.16 (88)
Strathfieldsaye 18.14 (122) def Kyneton 11.11 (77)
South Bendigo 14.10 (94) def Sandhurst 12.14 (86)
Top ranked players of round:
1. Pat McKenna (Gisborne) - 258
2. Bradley Bernacki (Gisborne) - 236
3. Braydon Vaz (Golden Square) - 190
4. Jayden Burke (Golden Square) - 177
5. Coby Perry (Maryborough) - 157
6. Jake Moorhead (Strathfieldsaye) - 156
7. Tom Strauch (Golden Square) - 151
8. Joel Brett (Golden Square) - 145
9. Noah Wheeler (Eaglehawk) - 144
10. Scott Walsh (Gisborne) - 140
ROUND 4:
Gisborne 24.14 (158) def Maryborough 2.5 (17)
Strathfieldsaye 18.12 (120) def Castlemaine 2.7 (19)
Sandhurst 20.11 (131) def Kangaroo Flat 8.11 (59)
Golden Square 13.16 (94) def Eaglehawk 6.11 (47)
South Bendigo 13.12 (90) def Kyneton 13.9 (87)
Top ranked players of round:
1. Jake Moorhead (Strathfieldsaye) - 195
2. Aiden Hare (Maryborough) - 179
3. Nathan Horbury (South Bendigo) - 177
4. Cobi Maxted (Sandhurst) - 174
5. Jackson Geary (Golden Square) - 159
6. Josh Kemp (Gisborne) - 149
7. Jake Thrum (Golden Square) - 148
8. Tommy Horne (Castlemaine) - 139
9. Michael Herlihey (South Bendigo) - 137
10. James Orr (Kyneton) - 131
ROUND 5:
Eaglehawk 20.20 (140) def Maryborough 2.6 (18)
South Bendigo 23.13 (151) def Castlemaine 5.7 (37)
Kyneton 19.12 (126) def Kangaroo Flat 6.11 (47)
Sandhurst 12.10 (82) def Golden Square 10.10 (70)
Gisborne 11.17 (83) def Strathfieldsaye 12.5 (77)
Top ranked players of round:
1. Cooper Leon (South Bendigo) - 185
2. Frazer Driscoll (Kyneton) - 178
3. Aiden Hare (Maryborough) - 161
4. Tanner Nally (Sandhurst) - 150
5. Jackson Hood (Castlemaine) - 148
6. Hamish Yunghanns (Kyneton) - 137
7. Bradley Bernacki (Gisborne) - 131
8. Liam Bryne (South Bendigo) - 131
9. Joel Mullen (Eaglehawk) - 127
10. Isaiah Miller (South Bendigo) - 127
ROUND 6:
Strathfieldsaye 33.21 (219) def Maryborough 1.5 (11)
Gisborne 23.14 (152) def South Bendigo 7.4 (46)
Kangaroo Flat 11.15 (81) def Castlemaine 6.7 (43)
Eaglehawk 14.13 (97) def Sandhurst 11.16 (82)
Kyneton 15.5 (95) def Golden Square 12.16 (88)
Top ranked players of round:
1. Bradley Bernacki (Gisborne) - 183
2. Kallen Geary (Strathfieldsaye) - 178
3. Aiden Hare (Maryborough) - 171
4. Lachlan Gill (Strathfieldsaye) - 171
5. Braidon Blake (Gisborne) - 162
6. Scott Walsh (Gisborne) - 157
7. Malik Gordon (Strathfieldsaye) - 156
8. Jake Moorhead (Strathfieldsaye) - 149
9. Angus Nolte (Kyneton) - 145
10. Hamish Yunghanns (Kyneton) - 142
ROUND 7:
Golden Square 33.9 (207) def Castlemaine 4.3 (27)
Sandhurst 25.14 (164) def Maryborough 8.7 (55)
Gisborne 22.12 (144) def Kangaroo Flat 6.9 (45)
Kyneton 11.14 (80) def Eaglehawk 7.17 (59)
Strathfieldsaye 12.18 (90) def South Bendigo 13.11 (89)
Top ranked players of round:
1. Joel Brett (Golden Square) - 220
2. Pat McKenna (Gisborne) - 205
3. Flynn Lakey (Gisborne) - 169
4. Noah Wheeler (Eaglehawk) - 153
5. Nathan Horbury (South Bendigo) - 146
6. Braidon Blake (Gisborne) - 144
7. Jayden Burke (Golden Square) - 142
8. Jake Moorhead (Strathfieldsaye) - 142
9. Aiden Hare (Maryborough) - 136
10. Hamish Morcom (Golden Square) - 134
ROUND 8:
Strathfieldsaye 27.14 (176) def Kangaroo Flat 2.5 (17)
South Bendigo 15.12 (102) def Maryborough 7.9 (51)
Gisborne 11.11 (77) def Golden Square 8.14 (62)
Kyneton 9.19 (73) def Sandhurst 9.8 (62)
Eaglehawk 9.6 (60) def Castlemaine 9.5 (59)
Top ranked players of round:
1. Riley Wilson (Strathfieldsaye) - 191
2. Frazer Driscoll (Kyneton) - 172
3. James Schischka (Strathfieldsaye) - 171
4. Jake Moorhead (Strathfieldsaye) - 165
5. Aiden Hare (Maryborough) - 162
6. Nathan Horbury (South Bendigo) - 156
7. Michael Herlihey (South Bendigo) - 149
8. Jacob Lohmann (Maryborough) - 141
9. Declan Slingo (Castlemaine) - 139
10. Callum McCarty (Strathfieldsaye) - 138
ROUND 9:
Sandhurst 19.21 (135) def Castlemaine 3.6 (24)
Kyneton 18.10 (118) def Maryborough 5.13 (43)
Gisborne 14.16 (100) def Eaglehawk 5.7 (37)
Golden Square 10.20 (80) def Strathfieldsaye 3.4 (22)
South Bendigo 13.15 (93) def Kangaroo Flat 6.11 (47)
Top ranked players of round:
1. Frazer Driscoll (Kyneton) - 191
2. Nathan Horbury (South Bendigo) - 171
3. Liam Collins (Kangaroo Flat) - 165
4. Braidon Blake (Gisborne) - 162
5. Isaiah Miller (South Bendigo) - 159
6. Coby Perry (Maryborough) - 155
7. Callum McCarty (Strathfieldsaye) - 154
8. Liam Latch (Maryborough) - 149
9. Nicholas Keogh (Kangaroo Flat) - 141
10. Aiden Hare (Maryborough) - 141
