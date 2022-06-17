Bendigo Advertiser
Home/Sport/Footy HQ

BFNL: Maryborough keen to start 150th party with a victory

By Adam Bourke
Updated June 17 2022 - 5:55am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GOING PLACES: Young gun Lucas Hurse is one of the Pies' most promising players. Picture: DARREN HOWE

Maryborough coach Rick Andrews hopes to kickstart the Magpies' big weekend of celebrations with a breakthrough victory.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.