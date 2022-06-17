MCDFNL: Barry Hall pulling boots back on for Harcourt against Carisbrook

HARCOURT'S forward line will be boosted by the big inclusion of Barry Hall for its Maryborough-Castlemaine District league blockbuster against Carisbrook on Saturday.
It will be the second game the former St Kilda, Sydney and Western Bulldogs' forward has played for Harcourt having also played for the Lions in a 2019 match.
That day Hall, who is now 45, booted 11 goals in a 140-point win over Navarre.
"I think we'll have our full-forward (Jed Rodda) deep and then I think we'll clear out the rest of the space for Barry and, hopefully, he can kick a few for us," Harcourt coach Alex Code said.
"Last time he played he was really good in terms of helping us out with ways to improve and he has also sent through a few messages this year on what we should be working on.
"It's going to be great for a young forward like Jed to play alongside Barry and learn off his experience."
Hall - a 2006 Sydney Swans premiership player - played 289 games and kicked 746 goals across his AFL career from 1996 to 2011.
The Lions and Redbacks both head into Saturday's game at Harcourt with 6-1 records.
ROUND 1:
Lexton 20.16 (136) def Campbells Creek 1.3 (9)
Newstead 24.12 (156) def Maryborough Rovers 4.12 (36)
Harcourt 17.15 (117) def Dunolly 6.9 (45)
Royal Park 18.8 (116) def Avoca 11.12 (78)
Navarre 16.8 (104) def Natte Bealiba 10.7 (67)
Maldon 7.13 (55) def Talbot 3.9 (27)
Trentham 12.8 (80) def Carisbrook 11.4 (70)
ROUND 2:
Harcourt 25.18 (168) def Maryborough Rovers 3.0 (18)
Natte Bealiba 27.15 (177) def Royal Park 4.8 (32)
Avoca 20.12 (132) def Campbells Creek 4.15 (39)
Carisbrook 18.15 (123) def Talbot 5.4 (34)
Navarre 17.5 (107) def Maldon 4.7 (31)
Trentham 14.17 (101) def Newstead 5.3 (33)
Dunolly 10.5 (65) def Lexton 8.11 (59)
ROUND 3:
Natte Bealiba 42.19 (271) def Campbells Creek 3.2 (20)
Lexton 27.13 (175) def Maryborough Rovers 3.3 (21)
Trentham 18.16 (124) def Talbot 4.7 (31)
Maldon 15.15 (105) def Royal Park 10.5 (65)
Carisbrook 10.14 (74) def Navarre 7.6 (48)
Harcourt 9.9 (63) def Newstead 6.4 (40)
Dunolly 12.13 (85) def Avoca 11.16 (82)
ROUND 4:
Carisbrook 38.19 (247) def Royal Park 4.4 (28)
Natte Bealiba 21.14 (140) def Dunolly 3.7 (25)
Maldon 20.20 (140) def Campbells Creek 7.6 (48)
Talbot 18.6 (114) def Newstead 6.1 (37)
Avoca 20.15 (135) def Maryborough Rovers 10.10 (70)
Trentham 13.9 (87) def Navarre 5.9 (39)
Harcourt 12.11 (83) def Lexton 9.8 (62)
ROUND 5:
Carisbrook 38.21 (249) def Campbells Creek 2.1 (13)
Natte Bealiba 33.20 (218) def Maryborough Rovers 0.2 (2)
Trentham 35.22 (232) def Royal Park 6.4 (40)
Harcourt 29.22 (196) def Avoca 2.5 (17)
Maldon 14.18 (102) def Dunolly 11.11 (77)
Lexton 15.8 (98) def Newstead 11.9 (75)
Talbot 12.5 (77) def Navarre 9.13 (67)
ROUND 6:
Trentham 37.22 (244) def Campbells Creek 0.4 (4)
Maldon 30.15 (195) def Maryborough Rovers 5.2 (32)
Carisbrook 25.13 (163) def Dunolly 11.7 (73)
Navarre 13.9 (87) def Newstead 6.5 (41)
Natte Bealiba 13.6 (84) def Harcourt 10.4 (64)
Royal Park 15.9 (99) def Talbot 13.7 (85)
Lexton 15.14 (104) def Avoca 16.7 (103)
ROUND 7:
Carisbrook 47.22 (304) def Maryborough Rovers 1.2 (8)
Trentham 18.21 (129) def Dunolly 0.4 (4)
Talbot 18.9 (117) def Campbells Creek 0.3 (3)
Natte Bealiba 18.14 (122) def Lexton 2.3 (15)
Navarre 14.13 (97) def Royal Park 6.7 (43)
Harcourt 10.8 (68) def Maldon 3.7 (25)
Newstead 10.12 (72) def Avoca 8.5 (53)
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community.
