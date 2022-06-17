INTERIM chief executive Ken Marchingo AM says his job will be anything but a caretaker role as he takes the helm at one of the city's biggest disability support services.
The former housing agency boss already had plans underway at Amicus Community Services for a range of projects, despite the temporary nature of his role.
Advertisement
Mr Marchingo has taken the reins from long serving Amicus boss Ann-Maree Davis, who stepped away last May.
"The executive team and myself have already spent significant time planning for the future, identifying key initiatives to prepare for implementation over the next 12-18 months" Mr Marchingo said in a media release.
"Strategic planning is underway, with a view to provide the incoming CEO with a clear, relevant and impactful pathway for the next few years."
Mr Marchingo headed housing agency Haven; Home, Safe until his retirement in 2021 and consults with a number of community sector organisations across Victoria.
Amicus chair Paul Somerville said the appointment would ensure the group was in good hands during the search for a new chief executive.
He thanked Ms Davis for her 13 year tenure in charge of Amicus.
"Ann-Maree has made a significant impact on our organisation, and has been instrumental in building Amicus to the capacity that we deliver today," Mr Somerville said.
"Amicus' one person at a time focus, led by Ann-Maree Davis has ensured that we have been able to support people to live the lives that they choose for themselves, and I know Ken will ensure that the positive momentum created by Ann-Maree continues."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.