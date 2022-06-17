Bendigo Advertiser
Home/Sport/Footy HQ

BFNL: Golden Square to honour 1972 premiership team

By Adam Bourke
Updated June 17 2022 - 5:52am, first published 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BRILLIANT BULLDOGS: Golden Square's 1972 premiership team, coached by Bill Bonney. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Golden Square Football Netball Club will honour one of its greatest football teams at Saturday's BFNL clash with South Bendigo at Wade Street.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.