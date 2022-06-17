CITY of Greater Bendigo's very own mayor has been elected to lead a group comprising of 10 largest regional cities in Victoria.
Andrea Metcalf was elected by her mayoral peers into the role of Regional Cities Victoria chair on Thursday and said she was excited by the opportunity to lead the group.
Advertisement
"It is a critical year for Regional Cities Victoria as we welcome a new federal government and another federal budget, as well as prepare for a state election later this year," Cr Metcalf said.
"Advocacy will continue to be a key priority for us.
"We also have new opportunities to consider, such as the Victoria 2026 Commonwealth Games.
"While the host cities have been selected, our focus will be on ensuring the many benefits of hosting the Games are shared as widely as possible across regional Victoria."
Cr Metcalf said this role was a good opportunity to bring these cities into focus.
"I'm passionate about our regional cities being successful and it is an honour to be elected to lead such a hard-working group who share in this aspiration in wanting the best for their communities," she said.
OTHER STORIES:
"As we keep taking positive steps out of COVID-19, we will be seeking to address the challenges ahead for regional Victoria, such as rising housing prices and tight rental markets, skills shortages, support for young people and reducing government red tape.
"When our regional cities are strong, so too are the many smaller communities that surround us, and I will be working hard with my peers to ensure regional Victoria continues to grow and prosper."
Latrobe City Council mayor Kelly O'Callaghan was re-appointed Regional Cities Victoria deputy chair.
Regional Cities Victoria comprises the mayors and chief executives of the 10 largest cities in regional Victoria including Ballarat, Bendigo, Geelong, Horsham, Latrobe, Mildura, Shepparton, Wangaratta, Warrnambool and Wodonga.
Collectively, these cities are home to more than 800,000 Victorians.
If you're reading this it's because you're a loyal subscriber to the Bendigo Advertiser. If you want to get more out of your subscription join the discussion on the Bendigo Advertiser's subscriber group on Facebook today.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.