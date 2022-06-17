Homecourt double for Braves this weekend against Rangers, Blues

READ MORE: Golden State wins seventh NBA crown
THE Bendigo Braves men and women will be aiming to capitalise on a pair of home games at Red Energy Arena when the NBL1 season resumes this weekend.
The Braves are at home on Saturday night against Dandenong before backing up again, also at home, on Sunday afternoon against Frankston.
After a week off the Braves' men will be aiming to pick up from where they left off.
Having started the season a sluggish 1-6 the Braves have won their past two games against Ringwood (90-73) and North West Tasmania (69-60) to begin building momentum ahead of their clashes against Dandenong (3-6) and Frankston (6-4).
The Braves' women relaunch their season in third position on the ladder with a 7-2 record, with their seven wins as many as their two opponents this weekend have combined, with Dandenong 3-6 and Frankston 4-6.
Top eight teams in each division:
Men - Mount Gambier (9-1), Ballarat (7-3), Kilsyth (7-4), Geelong (6-3), Waverely (6-3), Frankston (6-4), Knox (6-5), Sandringham (6-5).
Women - Mount Gambier (9-1), Ringwood (8-2), Bendigo (7-2), Geelong (7-2), Nunawading (7-3), Caey (6-4), Knox (6-5), Launceston (5-3).
Bendigo Braves' weekend games:
Saturday v Dandenong
5.30pm - women's game.
7.30pm - men's game.
Sunday v Frankston:
Noon - women's game.
2pm - men's game.
HOW THE PLAYERS ARE PERFORMING:
