Final hole mistake costly for Herbert at US Open

A triple-bogey on his final hole took the gloss off a solid start to Lucas Herbert's US Open campaign at The Country Club in Boston.
Herbert walked to the par-fourth ninth hole - his 18th hole of the day - at one-over par, which was a respectable score in the tougher afternoon conditions.
However, after his tee shot just missed the right side of the fairway, his approach shot ballooned over the back of the green into The Country Club's signature thick rough.
As good as Herbert's short game is, the 26-year-old took two shots to get out of the rough and onto the putting surface.
To rub salt into the wounds, Herbert three-putted for a triple-bogey seven to drop to four-over par for the day.
After being inside the top four for most of his round, Herbert finished day one at tied for 102nd and in need of a good second round to make the halfway cut.
Canadian Adam Hadwin led the tournament at four-under par at the completion of day one.
Herbert's third appearance at a US Open started with a bogey on the tough par-four 10th hole.
A brilliant tee shot on the par-three 11th hole set up a birdie before he made his second bogey of the day on the par-four 12th.
A birdie on the par-five 14th was offset by a bogey on the par-three 16th where his tee shot finished in the rough over the back of the green.
Herbert had birdie putts inside of three metres on the 17th and 18th holes, but they just slid by.
After a par on the first hole, a wayward tee shot on the par-three second hole led to a bogey to see Herbert drop to two-over par.
Herbert made pars on the third and fourth holes before he holed a three metre putt for birdie on the par-four fifth.
A bogey on the seventh hole was cancelled out by a birdie on the par-five eighth - the easiest hole on the course.
That left the Neangar Park product requiring a par on the ninth hole to sign for a one-over par 71, but it wasn't to be.
Australian scores after round one:
T14 - Adam Scott (-1)
T26 - Marc Leishman (E)
T42 - Todd Sinnott (+1)
T57 - Cameron Smith (+2)
T79 - Min Woo Lee (+3)
T102 - Lucas Herbert (+4)
153 - Jed Morgan (+12)
