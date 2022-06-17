BFNL netball: Bulldogs eager for Dragons rematch

GISBORNE will look to erase any memories from a rare poor performance in round one when it clashes with rival BFNL netball powerhouse Sandhurst at the QEO on Saturday.
A 33-goal loss to the Dragons back in April was the Bulldogs' biggest in many seasons.
While they have shown no lingering effects, winning seven of their next eight matches, the Bulldogs will be wary of avoiding any further disappointment against the 2019 reigning premiers.
Gisborne was without their star 2018 league best and fairest winner Maddy Stewart and fellow premiership defender Polly Salter last time against the Dragons.
Their inclusions should ensure a much more even contest to kick-start the second half of the season, despite the Bulldogs being without gun centre Tiana Newman (pregnant) for the remainder of the season.
Bulldogs coach Tarryn Rymer is looking forward to both a more settled line-up as the season unfolds and a huge challenge against the league's top team.
"The idea for us is to get some stability and to work on some combinations; we are still trying to fill that role in centre and figure out which is the best way to go for us," she said.
"And we'd love to beat one of those top two teams at some stage, so against Sandhurst on Saturday, we're pretty excited.
"We love coming up against the top teams; it's always a nice challenge. We know we'll have to string together four really good quarters of netball.
"Last time, we let them get away from us; we dropped our bundle a bit for a couple of minutes at a time, but that's enough for Sandhurst to pile on the goals.
"We want to forget that last time we played Sandhurst and hopefully have a real crack on Saturday."
At 9-0, Sandhurst's bid for four straight premierships (2017-19 and 2022) could not be better placed.
READ MORE: BFNL netball mid-season review
Dragons coach Tamara Gilchrist said she was expecting the Bulldogs to be pretty fired up following their earlier season loss.
"We know that the last time they just had an off day and didn't have Maddy Stewart, so we know it's going to be a tough challenge," she said.
"It's still going to have be four consistent quarters of netball to get the win; they are a really good side.
"But after a good win over Castlemaine, going into Gisborne there are plenty of positive vibes and we know that we are only getting better."
At Kyneton, Castlemaine will be aiming to keep the Tigers at bay in a crucial battle for both finals aspirants.
The Magpies head into the second half of the season in fifth place at 5-4, six points ahead of the sixth-placed Tigers (3-5-1), who can climb within two points with a victory on their home court.
Strathfieldsaye will be chasing consecutive wins for the first time this season when it clashes with Eaglehawk at Canterbury Park.
Elsewhere, Kangaroo Flat (8-1) makes the tough trek to Maryborough and Golden Square hosts a rebounding South Bendigo.
A WRAP OF LAST WEEK'S MATCHES:
