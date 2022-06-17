Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

BFNL netball: Bulldogs eager for Dragons rematch

By Kieran Iles
June 17 2022 - 1:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FIRED UP: Star defender Maddy Stewart missed Gisborne's opening round game against Sandhurst, which the Dragons won by 33 goals. The league powerhouses clash against on Saturday at the QEO. Picture: DARREN HOWE

GISBORNE will look to erase any memories from a rare poor performance in round one when it clashes with rival BFNL netball powerhouse Sandhurst at the QEO on Saturday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.