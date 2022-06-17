Central Victoria League One men and women's action resumes this weekend.
At the midway stage of the season, here's where each club stands:
Advertisement
1. SHEPPARTON SOUTH
Record: 9-0-0, 27 points
Goals for: 70
Goals against: 6
Leading scorers: 21 William Keenan; 13 Joel Aitken, Sean Grant; 9 Jamie De Smit.
Best performance: Hard to pick after such a dominant first half of the season. At the time, the 3-2 win over Tatura in round three didn't look anything special but, with the benefit of hindsight, it turned out to be a crucial victory. Any win at Truscott Reserve is a good one, so the 3-2 victory against Eaglehawk must be highly valued.
Worst performance: When you're 9-0 through nine rounds you'd have to be pretty picky to single out a poor performance.
Summary: South appears to have every base covered - plenty of firepower up front, a skillful midfield and a tight defence. South has a ruthless nature that only the really good teams always seem to have. They don't let-up - the 10-0 win over Strathdale was a perfect example of that.
With such a strong goal difference, South is basically two games clear of Tatura, so it's hard to see them losing top spot and the championship.
After that it's a matter of playing well for three weeks in the finals series. Hard to tip against them.
2. TATURA
Record: 8-1-0, 24 points
Goals for: 50
Goals against: 7
Leading scorers: 13 Thomas Leech; 9 Aaron Niglia; 7 Zac Ferlauto; 6 Cody Sellwood.
Best performance: The 4-1 win over Eaglehawk in round eight confirmed that the Ibises are a genuine title contender.
Advertisement
Worst performance: The 3-2 loss to Shepparton South was far from a disgrace, but the Ibises would have been disappointed to concede three times.
Summary: Before a ball was kicked this season word was out that Tatura had the class to win the title.
Nine rounds in they're perfectly placed to challenge for their first trophy since joining the Bendigo league.
An impressive sign for Tatura is the ability to grind out a win even when it doesn't play well. The 1-0 win over Shepparton United and 2-0 win over Spring Gully were games where they could have dropped points, but they dug deep and collected all six points.
The Ibises will be right there when the whips are cracking.
Advertisement
3. EAGLEHAWK
Record: 6-3-0, 18 points
Goals for: 37
Goals against: 12
Leading scorers: 11 Jesse Parker; 6 Brent Hamblin; 5 Matt Breeze, Nathan Hamblin.
Best performance: The 3-2 win over Shepparton United in round seven wasn't a complete performance, but three goals inside the first 40 minutes against a quality opponent was a reminder of how potent the Borough can be.
Advertisement
Worst performance: You could mount an argument that it was the 4-1 loss to Tatura, but the 1-0 defeat to Strathdale in round three is the game that stings the most.
Summary: Not sure if we really know how good Eaglehawk is in 2022. Player availability and a lack of depth means the Borough has played limited minutes with its best 11 this season.
If they can stay fit, get some continuity and have their best players on the park for longer, then the Hawks have the potential to rattle Shepparton South and Tatura.
However, right now, it's hard to trust them.
4. SHEPPARTON UNITED
Advertisement
Record: 6-3-0, 18 points
Goals for: 35
Goals against: 13
Leading scorers: 8 Mohammed Al-Gazaly; 5 Roven Shaholli; 4 Daniel Pendovski, Lewis Coyle.
Best performance: In round two, United fired a warning shot to the rest of the competition by thumping Strathdale 8-2.
Worst performance: The 3-2 loss to Eaglehawk haunts United. A slow start put United on the back foot and the final scoreline was somewhat flattering thanks to a late consolation goal.
Advertisement
Summary: Shepparton United is hard to get a handle on. United stretched Shepparton South and Tatura to the limit, but was forced to work hard in come-from-behind wins over lower sides Epsom and La Trobe Uni.
Scoring goals is not an issue - United only has one match without a goal. The question mark is can the back four hold firm consistently?
If United's play behind the ball improves, then it would be no surprise to see it take points off the top three in the second half of the season.
5. STRATHDALE
Record: 5-3-1, 16 points
Advertisement
Goals for: 27
Goals against: 28
Leading scorers: 5 Jackson Clayton; 4 Keian Tramm, Kyle Minicozzi.
Best performance: That's an easy one for Blues' fans and players - the 1-0 victory over Eaglehawk. For Strathdale, any win over their arch-rival is worth its weight in gold.
Worst performance: Take your pick - 8-2 loss to Shepparton United or 10-0 loss to Shepparton South.
Summary: After a high turnover of players and some bad luck with injuries/illness, the Blues are more vulnerable than the championship-winning team of recent years.
Advertisement
The Blues can be competitive with anyone when they have close to their best team on the park, but we haven't seen enough of that through the first nine rounds to be confident that they can challenge for a grand final berth.
If they get on a roll late in the season they're one team that the top coule of clubs would not want to play in a cut-throat final.
6. SPRING GULLY
Record: 4-4-1, 13 points
Goals for: 16
Advertisement
Goals against: 18
Leading scorers: 3 Poungshu Thay, Sydney Ndikumana.
Best performance: The young Reds didn't get the three points in the round eight clash with Strathdale, but they were arguably the better side in the 2-2 draw.
Worst performance: Just once in nine games were the Reds outclassed and that was in round two against Shepparton South where they lost 8-0.
Summary: As a long-term investment, the well-drilled Reds are the team you'd like to buy shares in.
Their young core is improving all the time and, despite giving away some strength and experience to most teams, they're hard to play against.
Advertisement
Don't be surprised to see Spring Gully pinch one point, or maybe all three points, against one of the top four teams.
7. EPSOM
Record: 3-6-0, 9 points
Goals for: 31
Goals against: 34
Advertisement
Leading scorers: 6 Cooper Arkinstall; 5 Kyle Smith, Mitch Langenbacher; 4 Lachlan Arkinstall.
Best performance: The Scorpions three wins came against the three bottom teams. The best performance out of those three wins was probably the 8-3 victory over La Trobe Uni.
Worst performance: Epsom was outclassed 9-0 by Shepparton South, while the Scorpions had some frustrating performances where they couldn't convert winning positions into three points.
Summary: A case of "what if" for the Scorpions. They led Shepparton United, Eaglehawk, Strathdale and Spring Gully, but didn't collect a single point from those four matches.
The main issue for Epsom is defence. The Scorpions only have one clean sheet and have conceded 26 goals in their past six games.
If they can improve at the back then they have the talent up front to make a push for a finals berth.
Advertisement
8. LA TROBE UNI
Record: 2-7-0, 6 points
Goals for: 16
Goals against: 50
Leading scorers: 4 Muhammad Alshammari; 3 Ben Drechsler.
Advertisement
Best performance: It didn't end in victory, but the 3-2 loss to the highly-rated Shepparton United in round nine turned heads across the league.
Worst performance: The 12-0 loss to Shepparton South hurt, but the 9-2 defeat to Strathdale or 8-3 loss to Epsom were probably worse.
Summary: After a horror opening six weeks, rounds seven to nine were good to the Eagles.
4-3 wins over Golden City and Strathfieldsaye Colts United and the 3-2 loss to Shepparton United proved the Eagles are on the improve.
Can they improve enough to shape the finals? Probably not, but if one of the top six teams takes their eyes off the ball against the Eagles then they could be in for a tough day.
Advertisement
9. GOLDEN CITY
Record: 0-8-1, 1 point
Goals for: 6
Goals against: 61
Leading scorers: Six players with one goal each.
Best performance: The Rams' only point of the first half of the season came from a 2-2 draw with Strathfieldsaye Colts United, but their best performance was arguably the 4-3 loss to La Trobe, where the Eagles scored a 90th minute winner.
Advertisement
Worst performance: Either of the 12-0 defeats to Shepparton South and Eaglehawk.
Summary: The rebuilding Rams always play hard, but they don't have the depth across the pitch that the top teams have.
The aim for the second-half of the season is to break their duck in terms of wins.
10. STRATHFIELDSAYE COLTS UNITED
Record: 0-8-1, 1 point
Advertisement
Goals for: 9
Goals against: 68
Leading scorers: 3 Thomas Christie.
Best performance: Colts were within sight of victory against Golden City in round three, but a late Rams' goal levelled the scores.
Worst performance: Round two, 21-0 thumping from Tatura. Colts were missing some first-choice players, but anytime the opposition scores 21 goals it has to be rated as the worst performance.
Summary: After a rocky opening five weeks, there were some positive signs in the past month for Colts.
Advertisement
They found the back of the net six times in two weeks which should give the playing group confidence going forward.
A win or two is not out of the question if they can keep their best 11 players on the park.
1. STRATHFIELDSAYE COLTS UNITED
Record: 4-2-1, 13 points
Goals for: 40
Advertisement
Goals against: 14
Leading scorers: 20 Rebecca Berry; 8 Maddie Ridsdale; 3 Michelle Duffy, Hannah Fox.
Best performance: Hard to go past the 7-0 drubbing of the defending champion La Trobe Uni Eagles.
Worst performance: The 5-2 defeat to Spring Gully in a midweek match.
Summary: The long weekend probably came at a bad time for Colts.
They were on a roll with 10 points from their previous four matches, including big wins over Strathdale and La Trobe Uni.
Advertisement
On recent form they have to be the team to beat. They score goals, Rebecca Berry is a genuine star of the competition and they have more depth than previous seasons.
2. SPRING GULLY
Record: 4-2-1, 13 points
Goals for: 21
Goals against: 9
Advertisement
Leading scorers: 8 Letesha Bawden; 3 Bella Goggin.
Best performance: The Reds' put 90 minutes together in the 5-2 win over Colts.
Worst performance: The 5-4 loss to Strathdale is the game they could look back on in frustration.
Summary: The Reds might have the most upside of any team in the competition.
They've only conceded nine goals, and five of them came in a poor performance against Strathdale, and they have some outstanding young talent coming through.
It's just a matter of getting everything to click consistently. If they do - look out.
Advertisement
3. LA TROBE UNI
Record: 4-2-1, 13 points
Goals for: 19
Goals against: 10
Leading scorers: 6 Chloe Parker; 3 Wakilele Ezard.
Advertisement
Best performance: In round three the Eagles were clinical in a 3-0 win over Strathfieldsaye Colts United.
Worst performance: The return bout with Colts resulted in a 7-0 loss.
Summary: The Eagles don't have the same firepower as last year, but when they have their best team available they're still as good as any team in the competition.
Player availability will play a major role in how far they go in 2022.
4. SHEPPARTON UNITED
Advertisement
Record: 4-2-1, 13 points
Goals for: 24
Goals against: 18
Leading scorers: 10 Rezwana Baqiri; 5 Rebekah Lawson.
Best performance: Take your pick of United's 3-1 win over La Trobe Uni or the recent 2-0 victory over Spring Gully.
Worst performance: United conceded 10 goals in its season-opener against Colts.
Advertisement
Summary: After a slow start, United had its best team on the park for the past four rounds and didn't it make a big difference.
From rounds four to seven, United's goal difference was 22-2, including wins over La Trobe and Spring Gully.
No reason why United can't go all the way.
5. STRATHDALE
Record: 3-4-0, 9 points
Advertisement
Goals for: 18
Goals against: 21
Leading scorers: 6 Lucy Teale; 5 Bridget Chamberlain.
Best performance: The 5-4 win over Spring Gully was a reminder to the rest of the competition that the Blues still have enough class to challenge the top teams.
Worst performance: Colts found the back of the net eight times in an 8-3 thrashing at Beischer Park.
Summary: The Blues are not out of contention, but they need to improve their work inside the final third against the top teams.
Advertisement
Aside from the Spring Gully game, the Blues struggled twice against La Trobe (4-0, 2-0) and once against Shepparton United (2-0) and Colts (8-3).
The Blues play Spring Gully and Colts in their next two matches - they'll know after those two games exactly where they sit in terms of making a run for the top four.
6. EAGLEHAWK
Record: 0-6-0, 0 points
Goals for: 3
Advertisement
Goals against: 53
Leading scorers: 2 Tegan Milne.
Best performance: The Hawks were brave in a narrow 1-0 loss to Spring Gully in round six.
Worst performance: Shepparton United defeated a depleted Borough outfit 16-0 in round four.
Summary: It's been a tough first half of the season for the gallant Hawks.
When they have their best players available they can be competitive, which the Spring Gully clash in round six showed.
Advertisement
If the Hawks can replicate that form consistently they could help shape the championship race.
LEAGUE ONE MEN
Saturday
Epsom v Tatura at Epsom-Huntly Recreation Reserve, 5pm
La Trobe University v Shepparton South at La Trobe Uni, 6pm
Sunday
Advertisement
Shepparton United v Strathfieldsaye Colts United at Mcewen Reserve, 3pm
Golden City v Strathdale, at Shadforth Park, 3pm
Spring Gully v Eaglehawk, at Stanley Avenue, 3pm
LEAGUE ONE WOMEN
Saturday
La Trobe University v Shepparton United at La Trobe Uni, 2pm
Advertisement
Eaglehawk v Strathfieldsaye Colts United at Truscott Reserve, 2pm
Sunday
Spring Gully v Strathdale, at Stanley Avenue, 11am
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.