Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Work to start next week on $100m Maryborough hospital expansion

DC
By David Chapman
Updated June 17 2022 - 3:53am, first published 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
VISION: An artist's impression of the new Maryborough hospital on the corner of Clarendon and Neill streets.

New designs for the $100 million expansion of Maryborough and District Hospital have been unveiled, with the project set to deliver hundreds of new jobs and world-class healthcare in the goldfields region.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DC

David Chapman

Deputy editor

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.