New designs for the $100 million expansion of Maryborough and District Hospital have been unveiled, with the project set to deliver hundreds of new jobs and world-class healthcare in the goldfields region.
Victorian Health Minister Martin Foley yesterday revealed a first look at the redevelopment, which will see a new purpose-built facility constructed to the south of the existing hospital, creating about 300 jobs.
Contractor SJ Weir has been appointed to carry out early works on the expansion, which will start next week.
"We promised to make Maryborough hospital one of the best in rural and regional Victoria and with the release of these new designs and the start of early works, we're well on the way to delivering," Mr Foley said.
The state-of-the-art project will deliver a new urgent care centre, a 32-bed inpatient/birthing unit, two operating theatres and recovery spaces and a day medical centre with imaging and pathology services.
The modern design and layout will improve patient flow and deliver a safer and more efficient workplace for staff and better care for patients.
New birthing suites will mean more women can give birth in Maryborough, close to their family and loved ones.
Once complete, Maryborough's doctors and nurses will have the bigger and better facilities they need to treat an additional 4000 patients every year.
These early works involve site preparations, including relocating in-ground services and demolishing buildings at 73 and 75 Clarendon Street and 2 Neill Street.
Delivered by the Victorian Health Building Authority (VHBA), the Maryborough and District Hospital expansion is on track to be completed by late 2024.
The state government's investment in health in Maryborough and the goldfields region is also delivering new student accommodation at the Maryborough and District Hospital.
The $4 million project is delivering a 20-bed facility on the corner of Clarendon and Nightingale Streets.
Once complete in late 2022, it will provide a comfortable and convenient place for medical, nursing and allied health students to stay during training and work placements.
The community is invited to share their thoughts on the hospital redevelopment project by visiting engage.vic.gov.au/maryborough-and-district-hospital-redevelopment-project
