Victoria police urge caution as winter road death toll climbs

VICTORIA police has issued a critical road safety warning as the state enters a particularly risky period for drivers.
As winter weather reduces visibility and creates hazardous driving conditions, eighteen lives were lost in just two weeks at the same time last year and police are concerned about a repeat.
The alert comes as three lives were lost on Victorian roads in the last 24 hours, with fatal collisions in Buxton, Thornhill Park and Bundoora.
It brings the state's total lives lost to 112 - 17 higher than the same time last year.
Last year, distraction and speed were cited as the most common underlying factors in fatal crashes during the period of concern, spanning from 19 June to 4 July.
Speed was a contributor in a third of the collisions, with vehicles failing to negotiate the road at speed and collisions with other vehicles at speed the most common.
Pedestrians were involved in a quarter of fatalities, with poor visibility the major contributor.
Collisions between motor vehicles and motorcycles resulted in three fatalities during the period.
Distraction and fatigue were also suspected in several of the fatalities, with some drivers drifting on to the wrong side of the road and colliding with trees or other vehicles.
Police are determined to avoid a repeat of these concerning road trauma trends and are urging motorists to take extra care.
Their plea follows a statewide road policing operation over the Queen's Birthday long weekend which detected more than 5000 traffic offences.
"We are entering a high-risk period on Victorian roads that saw 18 lives lost last year," he said.
"Slowing down, remaining alert and being extra cautious when roads are wet or visibility is affected are simple, but life-saving measures all motorists can take to protect themselves and other road users.
"Police will remain highly visible and on the lookout for any risky driver behaviour. We are determined to do everything we can to ensure this period does not become synonymous with road trauma."
For more information and tips for staying safe on the roads visit the Road Safety page on the Victoria Police website.
Political and general news reporter for The Bendigo Advertiser. contact: neve.brissenden@austcommunitymedia.com.au
