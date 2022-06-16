Bendigo Advertiser
LVFNL netball: Eagles looking to exact revenge

By Kieran Iles
Updated June 16 2022 - 11:13pm, first published 10:45pm
LVFNL netball: Eagles looking to exact revenge

MAIDEN Gully YCW will have atonement on its mind when it heads to Malone Park on Saturday for a top-three clash against Marong.

