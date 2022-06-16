LVFNL netball: Eagles looking to exact revenge

MAIDEN Gully YCW will have atonement on its mind when it heads to Malone Park on Saturday for a top-three clash against Marong.
The Eagles have suffered defeat only once this season and that loss came at the hands of the Panthers in round one.
They have impressively strung together six wins since that day in April, including three straight in rounds six to eight by 12, 13 and 14-goals over top-five rivals Calivil United, Mitiamo and Bridgewater.
Eagles coach Christie Griffiths is rapt with her team's response since the loss to the Panthers, which she looks back on as an opportunity lost after they led by five goals at half time and by only one less at the final change.
"That was really disappointing, we were up most of the game and should have won it; unfortunately some of the girls let their opponents get in their heads and didn't adjust," she said.
"There were a few things that didn't go our way in the last quarter that should have, but you have to adjust and work with those things.
"We can only go out there and improve this Saturday."
With absences from the line-up to deal with most weeks, the Eagles' depth has shone through and will continue to be a key in what is shaping as a deep finals campaign.
Remarkably, for another team that has been beaten only once this season, it's been a while since Marong experienced a win.
Their only loss came against Calivil United on May 28, but was followed directly by consecutive weekends without a game.
Wins to Maiden Gully YCW and Calivil United in round nine, coupled with their own bye, saw the Panthers fall from the top of the ladder to third, albeit only half a win off the top two.
Marong coach Bianca Garton acknowledged her team would need to 'find another level' to maintain their strong first-half form, but was embracing another big challenge against the high-flying Eagles.
"We have been focusing the last few games on trying to get a good start as a few of our wins in the first half were come from behind wins and you can't keep doing that," she said.
"For us, it's more about four-quarter consistency from here on, rather than two or three good ones and one bad one.
"I know they (MGYCW) will have the fire in their bellies to beat us because of the first round, without a doubt, but I just have to trust that we have improved a lot since then.
"We matched them the first time and I feel I know where we went wrong the first time and why they led all game.
"We were just lucky enough to run over the top of them in the last five minutes."
The Panthers are hoping to welcome back versatile on-court ladder Kim Dalton, who has not played since sustaining an ACL injury last year.
In other games, fifth-placed Bridgewater will look to bounce back from consecutive defeats at the end of the first half of the season against Pyramid Hill, and fourth-placed Mitiamo clashes with Bears Lagoon-Serpentine at Serpentine.
