HDFNL netball: Crunch battle for Saints and Cats

FOR two teams who have enjoyed only modest success in the past half a dozen seasons, likely no game in that time has had more riding on it for Heathcote and Lockington-Bamawm United than their clash this Saturday at Barrack Reserve.
Seventh and ninth respectively on the ladder at the end of last season, the Saints and Cats are this year leading the charge for fifth spot.
Stirring 17-goal winners over Huntly last weekend, Heathcote took advantage of LBU's loss to White Hills to move into fifth spot.
A follow-up win over the Cats, who they defeated in round two, would go a long way toward the Saints breaking a long finals drought.
Level on three wins apiece, only .25 per cent separates the pair on the ladder.
Similarly, the Cats are attempting to break a long finals absence of their own and would be eyeing this game as a result they can likely reverse from earlier in the season.
Rival playing coaches Brooke Bolton (Heathcote) and Jessie Hardess (LBU) acknowledge it's been a long time since the stakes were so high for their clubs.
"It's a huge game and important for us to keep our confidence up," said Bolton, the league's reigning best and fairest winner.
"We haven't had any back-to-back wins this year, so getting a couple in a row would be really nice.
"They (LBU) have improved a lot from last year and that can be seen with their results. But more than that, it really felt like it on the court. They were really quite strong all over last game.
"We definitely need to put in the hard work to prepare for this one; make sure we have a good warm-up, a good start and come out ready to go.
"Obviously the goal for us is finals, so if we could sneak in there that would be fantastic."
Hardess said the Cats' chances of a victory would be enhanced by eliminating the costly turnovers which plagued her side in last week's loss to the Demons.
"We were within two goals at quarter time and then 12 errors in one quarter and the game was gone," she said.
"We just need to play our game and do it consistently.
"It was a big thing we worked on last year - playing the full four quarters - and these are the games where it really matters. These are the games we need to step up in."
There is no downplaying the importance of Saturday's clash to the Cats' fortunes this season for Hardess.
"We are going to need at least three or four wins from here to play finals and you can't say we'll get it done by just winning the same three games we won in the first half of the season," she said.
"You don't know what these other teams are going to do.
"We really need to come out firing and win all these winnable games. But every other coach will be thinking the exact same thing."
In other games, second meets third when White Hills hosts Mount Pleasant, Leitchville-Gunbower will be aiming to make it a clean sweep this season against Huntly, and top of the ladder Elmore clashes with North Bendigo.
Leitchville-Gunbower is coming off a bye, but defeated Heathcote 47-31 before the break.
Elmore is chasing its 11th straight win this season after beating Mount Pleasant 76-41 last week.
