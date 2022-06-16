Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

HDFNL netball: Crunch battle for Saints and Cats

By Kieran Iles
Updated June 17 2022 - 3:34am, first published June 16 2022 - 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CRUNCH GAME: Brooke Bolton will lead Heathcote into battle against Lockington-Bamawm United on Saturday.

FOR two teams who have enjoyed only modest success in the past half a dozen seasons, likely no game in that time has had more riding on it for Heathcote and Lockington-Bamawm United than their clash this Saturday at Barrack Reserve.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.