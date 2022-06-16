Bendigo Health Fundraising and Foundation is calling on the local community to donate to it's end-of-financial-year tax appeal.
This year funds raised will go towards the purchase of specialised equipment allowing more people to receive treatment closer to home.
Anthony Colling, is just one of the people who this equipment will help.
Graham, Anthony's father, said he noticed Anthony wasn't responding to sounds or enjoying TV and music.
After numerous tests Anthony, who has down syndrome, was referred to Bendigo Health where he was tested with the Interacoustic Eclipse machine.
Bendigo Health audiologist Johanna Tan said the machine allows physicians to measure and determine hearing levels of new born babies and individuals when they are unable to tell her what they can hear.
"Using our equipment I could determine Anthony's hearing levels without him having to provide behavioural input," she said.
"It's been fantastic to be able to tell our patients and other audiologists in the community that 'yes! We can get results for that tricky patient'."
Anthony is now enjoying life with new hearing aids. Bendigo Health Fundraising and Foundation Christmas Appeal funded this piece of equipment.
Tax deductable donation could help more people like Anthony receive healthcare in the heart of the region by giving where it matters most - and that's right here at home.
Donate before June 30 at bendigohealthfoundation.org.au/taxappeal2022
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
