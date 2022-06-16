Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Bendigo Health Fundraising and Foundation needs help to purchase equipment to help patients like Anthony Colling

Alex Gretgrix
By Alex Gretgrix
Updated June 17 2022 - 1:27am, first published June 16 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DONATE: Bendigo Health audiologist Johanna Tan helping Anthony Colling who has hearing issues. Picture: KATE MONOTTI

Bendigo Health Fundraising and Foundation is calling on the local community to donate to it's end-of-financial-year tax appeal.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Gretgrix

Alex Gretgrix

Journalist

Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.