Tigers, Magpies to battle for Pride Cup on football field and netball court

COUNTRY rivals Kyneton and Castlemaine will be battling for the Pride Cup on the football field and netball court at the Kyneton Showgrounds on Saturday.
Advertisement
The Pride Cup will feature nine games of football and netball between the Tigers and Magpies, starting at 10am with the under-17 netballers and finishing with the women's football game from 5.15pm.
The Pride Round celebrates diversity and inclusion in sport for those who identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer and is supported by the Rainbow Network.
The day will include a Pride Round function for the community from noon to 2pm that will further spread the message of inclusion and diversity, with the guest speaker Rebecca Herft, the participation co-ordinator at AFL Victoria and LGBTQ+ community leader and advocate.
"The Kyneton Football-Netball Club aspires to develop a framework for achieving excellence for both our players and coaches," Tigers club manager Nikki Young said this week.
"Our goal is to build from the ground up an inclusive, diverse and welcoming football-netball club that fosters all levels of play."
Our goal is to build from the ground up an inclusive, diverse and welcoming football-netball club that fosters all levels of play- Nikki Young - Kyneton club manager
Meanwhile, round 10 of the Central Victoria Football League Women's competition gets under way on Friday night.
In what is the league's Pride Cup Round, Golden Square and North Bendigo will kick off the action from 7pm at Wade Street.
Castlemaine continues to set the pace in its inaugural season in the competition.
The Magpies are undefeated with a percentage of 841.8 ahead of their clash with Kyneton.
Round 10 games:
Golden Square v North Bendigo - 7pm Friday at Wade Street.
Kyneton v Castlemaine - 5.15pm Saturday at Kyneton.
Eaglehawk v Strathfieldsaye - 2.30pm Sunday at Eaglehawk.
Bendigo Thunder v Kerang - 2.30pm Sunday at Weeroona Oval.
CVFLW LADDER:
Advertisement
1. Castlemaine - 28
2. Golden Square - 24
3. Kyneton - 20
4. Bendigo Thunder - 16
5. Eaglehawk - 12
6. Strathfieldsaye - 8
Advertisement
7. Kerang - 4
8. North Bendigo - 0
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.