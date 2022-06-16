CMC book berth in SSV Premier League football final by barest of margins

CATHERINE McAuley College has booked a place in the School Sport Victoria Premier League football final by the barest of margins.
CMC scored a thrilling one-point win in its semi-final against Rowville Secondary College at the QEO on Wednesday.
CMC scraped home 5.6 (36) to 5.5 (35) to set up a final showdown next week against Warrnambool's Emmanuel College at Ballarat's Mars Stadium.
A barnstorming second half delivered CMC victory after the home side had trailed by 23 points at the main break in the wet and cold conditions.
A dominant third quarter reduced CMC's deficit to three points at the final change before a gripping last term.
Having spent all game trailing, CMC was finally able to hit the front 15 minutes into the final term through a goal to Archer Patterson to lead by two points.
A behind to Rowville soon after cut CMC's lead to one point, before the visitors had a last chance to pinch the game when they were awarded a free kick 45m from goal on the siren.
However, the kick didn't register a score as CMC hung on to win a thriller.
Rowan Fox kicked three of the five goals for CMC, whose best player was Riley Mulquiny.
Meanwhile, Bendigo Senior Secondary College was comprehensively outplayed by Emmanuel College in their semi-final at Warrnambool's Reid Oval.
Emmanuel College dominated from the outset, holding BSSC scoreless in the first term on the way to a 10.18 (78) to 5.5 (35) victory.
Carson James was awarded the medal for BSSC's best player.
