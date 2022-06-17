Support local this week and head to one of the many central Victorian markets.
Whether you prefer small markets or big markets you are bound to find what you are looking for at one of these events.
COVID-19 note: The Bendigo Advertiser recommends people stay informed and updated on all details by:
We will continue to keep the community informed of events while they are still operating.
Please contact your council or the Department of Health for any further information required.
The Showgrounds Market is open every Sunday.
This weekly market features fresh produce, lots of food and coffee stalls, plants, clothing, furniture, crafts, gifts and much more.
For more information, please see the Facebook page here.
Where: Prince of Wales Showgrounds, Holmes Road, Bendigo.
When: Sunday, June 12, 8.30am to 2pm.
Help fundraise for solar panels at the Old Church on the Hill with this bake sale.
There will be various treats such as pie, cheesecake, slices and much more.
Separate donations can be made here.
Where: Old Church on the Hill, Russell Street, Bendigo.
When: Saturday, June 18, 9.30am to 12.30pm.
Open every Saturday of the year, the Wesley Hill Market has something for everyone to enjoy.
There will be unique items, fresh fruits and vegetables and much more.
Stall holders must book beforehand. To book a stall call 0418 117 953.
Where: Corner of Duke Street, Pyrenees Highway and Van Heurck Street, Castlemaine. Opposite the Albion Hotel.
When: Weekly on Saturdays, from 9am to 1pm.
Celebrate Malmsbury's Famers and Artists market this month with a venue change.
The market will feature something for everyone, fresh produce and lots of art.
Please note a change of venue.
Where: Malmsbury Cricket Ground, Ellesmere Place, Malmsbury.
When: Sunday, June 18, 9am to 1pm.
FARMERS MARKET
The town of Talbot boasts a country farmers market which features real livestock, produce and a great community spirit.
There will be about 80 produce and artisan stalls, a chance to listen to live music, breakfast foods and coffee and much more.
Where: Scandinavian Crescent, Talbot.
When: Sunday, June 19, 9am to 1pm.
If you are involved with a market and would like a notice in our What's On, please contact us on one of the below:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
