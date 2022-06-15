VICTORIAN upper house MP Tania Maxwell has told state parliament more needs to be done to help solve the mystery surrounding the disappearance of former Maryborough resident Terry Floyd.
Ms Maxwell met with Terry's brother Daryl last week, in a moment she described as "bittersweet".
Terry Floyd went missing on June 28, 1975 as a then-12-year-old boy. He had left the Avoca post office to find a ride back to Maryborough, but never made it home.
"This is a chilling story, one which highlighted for me a similarity with beautiful little Daniel Morcombe. To this day Terry's body has never been found," Ms Maxwell said.
"No family should ever have to suffer not knowing what has happened to their loved one. No-one should have to make it their personal responsibility to find a loved one they suspect has been murdered.
"No-one should have to fund people to assist them to continue the search and dig out mine shafts, wondering if each bucket load of soil will reveal the remains of their sibling. No-one should have to face this experience."
Daryl Floyd is the founder of the Terry Floyd Foundation, and has dedicated his life to finding answers into his brother's disappearance. In February this year, he said he had been in talks with the state government about organising a complete search of an abandoned mine shaft located in dense bushland near Avoca, where he believes Terry's body now lies.
"We need to complete the mine search and we have been in talks with the Andrews government towards the end of last year and we are working towards an agreement," he said.
"What we need is a mining crew to complete the mine search and there is certain expertise that is needed," he said.
Ms Maxwell told parliament it was evident that after 47 years Daryl Floyd is still highly emotional and devastated that his brother's remains have not been found.
"I have made a pledge to Daryl that I will seek to do whatever I can to have this cold case reopened so that Daryl and his family can finally find answers and put Terry's body to rest as it should be, and I hope the government will consider this request.
"I applaud Daryl and the foundation for the funds they raise to support vulnerable children in our communities and to provide scholarships for rural students in need."
