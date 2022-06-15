Bendigo Advertiser
Upper House MP Tania Maxwell calls for more government support to help solve Terry Floyd mystery

Updated June 15 2022 - 4:52am, first published 4:30am
Daryl Floyd at the scene of February's search for his brother Terry. Picture: DARREN HOWE

VICTORIAN upper house MP Tania Maxwell has told state parliament more needs to be done to help solve the mystery surrounding the disappearance of former Maryborough resident Terry Floyd.

