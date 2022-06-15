LVFNL netball mid-season review

How your LVFNL A-grade club is tracking at the halfway mark of the home and away season.
Ladder position: Eighth (0-7)
Last five: LLLLL
Key game ahead: v Pyramid Hill (July 12). A clash against the seventh-placed Bulldogs represents the Bears' best shot at a breakthrough win. The margin was 29-18 in their first meeting in April.
Potential best and fairest leader: Ellyssa Hartland or Tash Whiteside.
The club says: "After a bumpy start with our goal attack Georgia Harrison rupturing her ACL in a practice match, we had to do some reshuffling.
"We are very fortunate that our centre player Ellyssa Hartland was once a shooter in her younger days and slipped right into the GA position beautifully.
"With Sharna Appleby also having to sit some games out due to basketball, our youngest superstar Josie Walsh has filled her shoes nicely in defence.
"It's taken us up until now to really find our feet as a team, but we have been working on heaps of different stuff and building some good strong connections throughout the whole court.
"I believe we have worked out our best combination for our team.
"For the second half of the year we will continue to learn together and look at getting some points on the board for us.
"I have a really good feeling about a few of the games coming up and I've been so proud of all of the girls so far." - coach Stacee Burns
Ladder position: Fifth (3-4)
Last five: LLWLW
Best win: v Newbridge (round seven). The Mean Machine showed plenty of fight and determination to come from behind to win by two goals after being down all day. Arguably an even better performance came in a two-goal loss to premiership contender Calivil United in round five in which the Demons came from behind to win.
Key game ahead: Yet to claim a top-five scalp, the Mean Machine would love to atone for a two-goal loss to Calivil United on July 16.
Potential best and fairest leader: Claudia Collins.
Ladder position: Second (6-1)
Last five: WWWLW
Best win: v Marong (round eight). The Demons became the first club to hand the Panthers a loss this season.
Key game ahead: v Maiden Gully YCW (July 23). A win would give the Demons at least one win over each of its rivals going into finals four weeks later and would make amends for their 12-goal loss to the Eagles in round six.
The club says: "(6-1) is a pretty good start to the season, especially considering we had a pretty hard start to last year when we had a few losses and had to play catch up for most of the year.
"It's good to go into the second half with a good start behind us and hopefully we can continue that.
"There's no one team we feel we have to beat, there's three or four of them who will be there when the whips are cracking. We have to be on our game every week." - joint coach Karen Pascoe
Not fielding an A-grade team this season, but sitting sixth in B-grade
Ladder position: First (6-1)
Last five: WWWWW
Best win: v Mitiamo (round seven). The Eagles produced some of their best netball of the season in a polished 13-goal win over the reigning champs at Marist College. It was part of a big three weeks, which featured wins over top-five rivals Calivil United, Mitiamo and Bridgewater.
Key game ahead: v Marong (this weekend). The Eagles would love to exact some revenge for a four-goal loss in round one. A win would give them a win over every one of their rivals this season.
Potential best and fairest leader: Leisa Barry or Tia Webb.
The club says: "I'm very happy with how things have worked out so far and how the girls have gone about making the changes that I've asked them to do within their game and within the team.
"We'll have Laura Butler back; she missed a couple of games through illness, so it will be nice to have our starting seven back, but at the same time, I've been really happy I've been able to give a few young players a crack.
"They've certainly stepped up and shown that hopefully in the next 12 months or two years, Leisa and I can step down and push these young ones up.
"I think we are a very versatile team and I think having young players step in has shown the depth we have got.
"I think the top four (teams), there's not much in it." - playing coach Christie Griffiths
Ladder position: Third (5-1-1)
Last five: LWWWD
Best win: v Maiden Gully YCW (round one). For a team eager to build on some impressive gains during the 2021 season and make another leap, it was the perfect opening statement.
Key game ahead: v Maiden Gully YCW (this weekend). Having been beaten only once this season, by Calivil United in round eight, the Panthers have had plenty of time to dwell on it, with their round nine bye followed by a league-wide bye.
Potential best and fairest leader: Brittany Shannon or Tracey O'Donnell.
The club says: "I'm pretty happy with the first half of the season. Obviously, we've only dropped the one game, which was disappointing to drop given we went into the last quarter ahead. But a loss doesn't hurt.
"We've still got more to add. We've got Kim Dalton back this week, so we'll add her in to the side. She won't come back at full game capacity, but it's another experienced player we can add into the rotation.
"The first half of the season is always tricky, you don't really know what other teams have got and you are still trying to work out your own team and combinations.
"But now we've gone through and seen what we are up against, it's good to be in the position we are in.
"It's tight at the top and we know we will now have to find another level and really step up in the second half of the season as that is what everyone else is going to do." - playing coach Bianca Garton
Ladder position: Fourth (4-2-1)
Last five: WLWLD
Best win: v Bridgewater (round nine). They made hard work of it by almost coughing up a big three quarter time lead, but the Superoos got the win over a top-five side they needed to stay in contention for the double chance.
Key game ahead: v Marong (July 2). Nothing could separate the Superoos and Panthers when they met earlier in the season at Mitiamo. This encounter will likely go a long way to deciding which of the two teams snares the double chance.
Potential best and fairest leader: Laura Hicks or Amelia Ludeman.
The club says: "We're sitting in an okay position, but are waiting for the second half of the season to really put our foot down.
"At the moment we haven't really got near to 100 per cent; we haven't really put four quarters together any week.
"So the second half of the season we'll need to step it up a notch and hopefully we have a better run with players being available.
"There's still a long way to go, so we don't want to peak too early." - playing coach Laura Hicks
Ladder position: Sixth (2-5)
Last five: LWLWL
Best win: v Pyramid Hill (round eight). The Maroons showed plenty of character to rebound from a heartbreaking two-goal defeat the week before against Bridgewater and an injury to top defender Meg Jennings in the same game.
Key game ahead: v Bridgewater (July 30). If Newbridge is to force its way into the top five in time for finals, it must find a way past Bridgy. They start the second half of the season one game and percentage behind the Mean Machine.
Potential best and fairest leader: Brianna Burt or Georgie Hyett.
The club says: "There were a few games at the start of the season that if we'd had a full side, may have gone another way.
"As a team, I feel we have started to come into our own a bit the last few weeks, so I'm hoping the second time around, once Meg Jennings is back and we have a full team again, we will push a few teams a bit further and potentially be a bit closer." - coach Selina Holland
Ladder position: Seventh (1-6)
Last five: LLLLL
Best win: v Bears Lagoon-Serpentine (round three). An 11-goal victory served as the Bulldogs' lone win to date. An eight-goal loss to Newbridge in round eight was their next best effort.
Key game ahead: v Bridgewater (this weekend). The Bulldogs have managed five straight losses since their only win. There's no time like the present to return to the winner's list.
Potential best and fairest leader: Imogen Broad
