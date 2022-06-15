As the cold weather sets in across the state and Victorians switch on their heaters to combat the chill, firefighters are urging people to be aware of the fire risks inside their home.
Data from Fire Rescue Victoria and Country Fire Authority reveals autumn and winter are the highest risk periods for residential fires in the state, due in part to the increased use of home heating.
CFA chief officer Jason Heffernan said home heating includes open fires, wood heaters, fixed electrical or gas-powered appliances, and portable electrical, gas, or kerosene heaters.
"More than 70 per cent of fatal house fires start in bedrooms or lounge rooms," he said.
"Many of these fires are found to be caused by heating systems, appliances and equipment.
"Remember to never leave portable heaters and fireplaces unattended and turn off heaters before leaving the room.
"Ensure fireplace embers are extinguished before leaving your house or going to bed. Ideally, gas heaters should be professionally serviced every two years."
On average, Victoria's fire services respond to more than 3000 house fires across the state each year, and many could be prevented by taking simple precautions.
FRV deputy commissioner Michelle Young said while the dangers of fire were real, there was a lot you can do to protect yourself, your family and your home.
"Poorly maintained gas fires can cause deadly carbon monoxide poisoning and we have seen tragic consequences of this in the past," he said.
"There should be no greater reason to have your gas heater inspected and serviced than to ensure the safety of loved ones."
When it comes to home heating, FRV and CFA recommends:
"Another dangerous, yet common mistake people make is drying clothes too close to heaters and fireplaces. Clothes should be kept at least one metre from the heat source," deputy commissioner Young said.
"Every household should consider their fire safety practices and work to reduce the potential risks around their home, particularly when winter hits."
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
