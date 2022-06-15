Home heating, including flues and chimneys, are regularly cleaned and serviced by a certified technician

All heating devices are switched off or extinguished before leaving home or going to sleep

Children must be supervised near all types of heating. Maintain a safe distance between children and heating

For portable heating appliances choose models that have automatic safety switches that turn the heater off if tipped over

Keep portable electric heaters away from wet areas to avoid the possibility of electric shock