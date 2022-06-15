Bendigo Symphony Orchestra (BSO) is looking to sell out The Capital theatre for the first time this weekend with the staging of its second concert for 2022.
Seraphim Trio will join with the BSO to perform Beethoven's Concerto for Violin, Piano and Cello in C major, otherwise known as the Triple Concerto.
Orchestra member Nigel McGuckian said ticket sales for Sunday's concert had been fantastic.
"We've got about 80 tickets left out of 480 so we're looking to sell out," Mr McGuckian said on Wednesday.
"And with a star act like the Seraphim Trio, we should sell out."
Winners of the Piano Trio Prize and the Audience Choice Award at the Australian National Chamber Music Competition in 2001 (now the Asia-Pacific Chamber Music Competition), the Seraphim Trio has a loyal and popular following.
With more than 28 years on the concert circuit together, Seraphim Trio is widely recognised as one of Australia's most refined and experienced trios and is praised by critics for its sonic cohesion and uniform musical maturity.
Seraphim Trio consists of pianist Anna Goldsworthy, violinist Helen Ayres and Timothy Nankervis on cello.
All three have impressive resumes. Anna is a lecturer at the Elder Conservatorium of Music in Adelaide, Research Fellow at the J.M. Coetzee Centre for Creative Practice at the University of Adelaide, and Kenneth Moore Memorial Music Scholar at Janet Clarke Hall.
Helen has appeared as guest of numerous Australian ensembles and is playing as a guest with the London Philharmonic Orchestra while studying pedagogy at the Yehudi Menuhin School.
Timothy is a member of Sydney Symphony Orchestra, Sydney Soloists and Sonus Quartet. He was a member of the inaugural Australian World Orchestra in 2011 and teaches at Sydney's Conservatorium of Music.
Mr McGuckian said a sell-out crowd on Sunday would be a great achievement for the BSO.
"We've never sold out The Capital," Mr McGuckian said.
"We sold out St Paul's Cathedral but that was only 220. We've never had an audience like this before.
"It's really pleasing and it's what we've been aiming for. Big audiences and great artists."
The BSO will perform the Beethoven program this Sunday under the baton of conductor Luke Severn.
"Luke has us playing beautifully and doing some great stuff," Mr McGuckian said.
The Seraphim Trio's performance has been made possible thanks to the support of the City of Greater Bendigo.
As well as Beethoven's Triple Concerto, Sunday's concert will also feature one of the composer's most loved symphonies - the Seventh.
The BSO and Seraphim Trio will perform at The Capital on Sunday, June 19 at 2.30pm.
Tickets for this special concert are available online at gotix.com.au or phone 54346100.
