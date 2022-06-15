Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

BFNL stars named in Victorian Fury squad

By Kieran Iles
Updated June 15 2022 - 2:39am, first published 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gisborne's Claudia Mawson and Jordan Cransberg have been named in the 2022 Victorian Fury squad.

A TRIO of BFNL netball stars have joined one of the league's former standouts in this year's Victorian Fury squad.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.