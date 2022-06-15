BFNL stars named in Victorian Fury squad

A TRIO of BFNL netball stars have joined one of the league's former standouts in this year's Victorian Fury squad.
Selectors this week announced a 23-player squad in readiness for the 2022 Australian Netball Championships (ANC).
The Fury will enter the season as reigning champions having won the title in 2019, the last time the season went ahead.
The squad, which features a trio of Melbourne Vixens athletes, will eventually be trimmed to 15 players.
Both members of last year's squad, Claudia Mawson and Jordan Cransberg, who are representing Gisborne in the BFNL this season, have again been named in the squad.
Mawson, originally from Echuca, has been a standout at goal attack, while Cransberg, a Melbourne Vixens training partner, has impacted strongly in her limited number of appearances for the BFNL Bulldogs, but won't feature again until the Vixens' Super netball campaign is over.
The Bulldogs pair are joined in the squad by their Melbourne University VNL team-mate Kelsie Rainbow, who is playing for Castlemaine, and former Kangaroo Flat star Ruby Barkmeyer, who is a Vixens training partner.
Barkmeyer, who made her Vixens' Super netball debut in 2021, is again lining up with VNL club Boroondara Express in 2022.
Also featured in the squad is Barkmeyer and Cransberg's fellow Vixens training partner Gabby Coffey, who lined up for Castlemaine in its round six clash against Kangaroo Flat at Camp Reserve.
The Fury boasts a rich history of success in the ANL, having won seven titles since the competition's inception in 2008.
They have won five of the last seven championships, including four straight from 2013 to 2016.
The inaugural Australian Netball Championships will take place at Gippsland Regional Indoor Sports Stadium in Traralgon from August 22- 28 this year, as the Victorian Fury battle it out with the nine other clubs for national bragging rights.
Victorian Fury squad: Brooke Allan (Geelong Cougars); Emily Andrew (Southern Saints); Ruby Barkmeyer (Boroondara Express); Ashlee Barnett (Southern Saints); Melissa Bragg (Geelong Cougars); Taylah Brown (Boroondara Express); Maggie Caris (MU Lightning); Gabby Coffey (MU Lightning); Jordan Cransberg (MU Lightning); Tayla Honey (Casey Demons/London Pulse); Tori Honner (Geelong Cougars); Sharni Lambden (Casey Demons); Olivia Lewis (Melbourne Vixens); Awyen (Sussu) Liai (Peninsula Waves); Claudia Mawson (MU Lightning); Sacha McDonald (Casey Demons/London Pulse); Hannah Mundy (Melbourne Vixens); Ally O'Connor (Geelong Cougars); Kelsie Rainbow -(MU Lightning); Emma Ryde (Casey Demons); Rahni Samason (Melbourne Vixens); Georgia Vines (Casey Demons); Zanna Woods (Geelong Cougars).
