Lady Ardoyne breaks through for Kyneton owners

A MAIDEN win for the Kyneton-bred and owned Lady Ardoyne might have taken a little longer than her Ballarat trainer Tom Conlan anticipated, but when it did it arrived in style.
The three-year-old filly, superbly ridden by Jordan Childs, broke through for her first win over 1500m on the Ballarat Synthetic on Tuesday at her 10th start.
Lady Ardoyne, by Sports Edition out of the mare Lady Of Prague, had been knocking on the door of a win, being placed at her last three starts at Donald, Warracknabeal and Ballarat Synthetic.
The filly settled one off the fence in fourth spot, but rounded up the leaders on the home turn before putting her rivals away quickly to win by nearly four lengths.
Her win brought a mixture of relief and joy for Conlan, the son of former Kyneton trainer Frank Conlan.
"It took a bit longer than I thought it would, but finally," he said post-race.
"I thought she was going to be a little bit closer (to the lead), but Jordy's a good man to have on board.
"I was always happy, I was just saying to myself 'don't go too early, but she put them away quite nicely.
"We got her from owners at Kyneton, she's a home -bred and she's been a bit of a success."
It was Conlan's ninth career win as a trainer. His first came in July 2019 with Viva Acheeva, also on a synthetic track, at Pakenham.
Childs, who has ridden at least one winner at each of his last four trips to the racetrack, including Ballarat Synthetic last Thursday, Sandown on Saturday and Mornington on Monday, felt Lady Ardoyne would gain plenty of confidence out of Tuesday's win.
"It worked out perfectly really; got away well from the gates and ended up in a one-one," he said.
"They just slowed the tempo up along the side and I was getting a lot of kick back, so I just popped out on the three-wide line and kept her nice and comfortable.
"When the leaders died away in the straight I was left out in front a long way from home, but it was a good training performance from Tom, she was nice and fit.
"I think (she will build through the grades), it was good to get a win (on Tuesday) and hopefully it will bring her confidence on.
"I feel she will get over more of a trip too because she wasn't stopping on the line, she kept maintaining that same gallop."
