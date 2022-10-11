Bendigo Advertiser
Refreshed Air Defence ready to go at Caulfield

By Kieran Iles
Teo Nugent returns to the mounting yard aboard Air Defence after winning the VOBIS Gold Reef at Moonee Valley in March last year. Picture: Brett Holburt/Racing Photos

BENDIGO trainer Shane Fliedner is optimistic a refreshed Air Defence can make his presence felt in a wide-open, but tough benchmark 70 at Caulfield on Wednesday.

