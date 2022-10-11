Refreshed Air Defence ready to go at Caulfield

BENDIGO trainer Shane Fliedner is optimistic a refreshed Air Defence can make his presence felt in a wide-open, but tough benchmark 70 at Caulfield on Wednesday.
The always-competitive five-year-old gelding will be having his first start for 35 days in the 1400m event and has drawn nicely in gate three.
His last two runs have been solid, starting with a second on the Ballarat Synthetic in August before finishing within 2.2 lengths of the winner when fourth at Sandown over 1300m in early September.
Those performances are reason enough for Fliedner to head to Caulfield with a semblance of confidence.
"He's a rough chance if he gets the right run in the race," he said.
"He can get cluttered up a bit in his runs. It's an inside draw, which is handy, but it can be against him too.
"He does get back a bit, so he just needs to find his way through the traffic to be in the finish. It's a big field."
Fliedner hopes the month between runs for Air Defence, who will be ridden by Teo Nugent, will work in the gelding's favour.
"He never really has a spell, he generally has good spaces between runs though," he said.
"I probably could have raced him in the middle somewhere in a hard race, but had he dropped his rating, he mightn't have got a run (on Wednesday), so we had to be mindful of what we were doing.
"It's not an over-strong race, but they are all a competitive bunch in that grade ... 68-raters or thereabouts.
"We'll take what we get."
Air Defence, a winner of three of 26 career starts for earnings of $252,485, is an $11 chance in the early TAB market.
A strong central Victorian representation in the race includes the Liam Howley-trained Master Bartholdi ($10), Sean Mott's dual city winner Our Lone Star ($41) and the Mick Sell-trained Lovin' Laughs ($26), who is the second emergency.
Air Defence will only be Fliedner's second runner since Hi Stranger finished third behind Noname Lane and Just Folk in the $200,000 Listed Seymour Cup at Bendigo on October 2.
The Group 3-winning trainer was well-pleased with the effort, with the $18,000 in prizemoney edging the son of Zoffany and Luxury Suite close to the $800,000 mark.
"He lost a little bit of ground on the home corner, but he made it up towards the finish," Fliedner said.
"Another few strides, he was warming to the task. They'd had enough and he was starting to draw them back.
"It was a good effort."
Hi Stranger has earned a well-deserved freshen-up with the aim of returning for a crack at a race in Melbourne in the latter part of the spring carnival.
Meanwhile, Fliedner is hopeful of unveiling a pair of three-year-old first starters on their home track at this Saturday's Beach Party Race Day at Bendigo.
Both fillies, Felinae (Epaulette/Cat Flap) and Gentle Whisper (Holler/Calming) are among the nominations, with the extent of this week's forecasted major rain event weighing heavily in Fliedner's thinking on whether to proceed with the pair.
The stable picked up a second placing at Echuca on Tuesday with the five-year-old mare Salute To The Sun.
