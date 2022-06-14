BFNL: Change of focus forward of centre sparks Square

Golden Square coach Chris Carter turned the frustration of back-to-back defeats into a positive.
His Bulldogs flew through the first month of the BFNL season with four big wins and expectations, both internally and externally, expanded.
Advertisement
However, defeats to Sandhurst and Kyneton in rounds five and six deflated the Bulldogs and left the coach with some soul searching to do over the bye.
One of Carter's responses to the two losses was to make his side less predictable forward of centre.
Joel Brett and Jayden Burke had dominated the competition during the first month, but in Carter's mind the Dogs had to make some changes.
The Dogs had 30 scoring shots, won by 58 points and Brett and Burke kicked a combined 1.2.
"We don't rely on Joel and Jayden to kick a big bag of goals,'' Carter said.
"We're not as predictable as what we were earlier in the year.
"Braydon Vaz was enormous for us (against Strathfieldsaye) and Hamish Morcom has become a really dangerous target for us.
"Out of those couple of losses we had we've discovered some other avenues to goal and that's really important for us."
Vaz took nine marks and kicked one goal, while Morcom and the improving Tom Strauch also hit the scoreboard.
Just as important, the Dogs' midfield kicked goals.
Jake Thrum, Terry Reeves, Jack Stewart, Jarrod Fitzpatrick, Ryan Hartley and Ricky Monti booted majors.
Bendigo Pioneer graduates Monti and Jack Hickman are the wildcards in Square's midfield pack.
"Monti and Hickman have been big inclusions for us,'' Carter said.
Advertisement
"They're talented kids and the energy they bring is important for us. They give us an extra dimension through the middle of the ground with their pace and pressure.
"Their defensive workrates are enormous."
While the win over Strathfieldsaye was a confidence-booster, Carter wasn't getting carried away.
The Dogs were basically at full strength, while the Storm's injury list was long and full of class.
"We've got another big game to come against South Bendigo,'' Carter said.
"Their best footy is really good, so that's all we can focus on."
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.