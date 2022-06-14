Bendigo's division one women's volleyball team claimed the Victoria Country crown on Monday.
The Bendigo women defeated Horsham in straight sets in the final to claim the gold medal. The grand final was Bendigo's seventh win from seven games.
The women's division one team was one of four Bendigo squads to compete at the carnival and all four qualified for grand finals.
The men's division one team went down to Latrobe Valley in the final, while the women's division two and men's division three teams also came home with silver medals.
Bendigo had eight players rewarded with selection in the tournament's All-Star Seven teams - Elsie Rodgers and Kilby Galo (division one women), Michael Mayes, Matt Gordon and Josh Gordon (division one men), Behnoush Seydei (division two women), Jay Chivers and Mark Lozada (division three men).
