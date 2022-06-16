DETAILS:
Bed 4 Bath 2 Cars 2
Advertisement
$585,000 - $620,000
AGENCY: Bendigo Real Estate
AGENTS: Nekti Tzouroutis 0412 242 321 and Matt Gretgrix 0438 911 688
INSPECT: Saturday 10 - 10.30am
Move in and make this modern and stylish home your very own. It's in an established neighbourhood within strolling distance from famous Marong Family Hotel.
Selling agents Nekti and Matt said the pub's local wine list is well worth a Saturday evening stroll. And, the home boasts a lovely position opposite a line of native trees - a view that will only get better with time.
The home offers four generous bedrooms as well as a study zone. Work from home, or make the study a computer hub and homework centre for the kids. Two tiled living areas are open and airy. There's a versatile formal lounge, plus an open-plan family space with kitchen.
Looking for a new home this weekend? Check out the open homes waiting to welcome you by clicking on the tab on the map here
In the kitchen you'll find a breakfast bar, pendant lights, a walk-in pantry, stainless steel dishwasher and 900mm-wide cooking appliances. More features throughout include fitted robes, walk-in dressing, ensuite, contemporary colour scheme, reverse-cycle heating and cooling.
The undercover alfresco overlooks a fully landscaped, north-facing backyard; a lovely spot to catch the sun in all seasons. The property has a solar hot water system and a double auto-garage with internal access.
Family value in a much-loved country community with a golf club, primary school, pool, parks and public transport to Bendigo and Kangaroo Flat.
Inspect this weekend.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.