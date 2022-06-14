US Open course to test Herbert's accuracy off the tee

Opportunity knocks for Bendigo golfer Lucas Herbert at this week's US Open at The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts.
Herbert's power off the tee will be critical on a par-70 course that has three driveable par fours.
Advertisement
Herbert's aggression off the tee could be tempered by extreme rough - reported to be more than 12cm deep - lurking to gobble wayward tee shots.
The Country Club is renowned for its heavily sloped greens and Herbert is one of the best putters on the PGA Tour.
The 26-year-old enters the Open ranked third on the PGA Tour in shots gained putting and 16th in shots gained around the green.
Herbert's short game came to the fore at last month's US PGA Championship where he finished tied 13th - his best placing in a major.
Herbert's chances could hinge on his iron play.
As good as his short game has been, Herbert is ranked 201st on tour for shots gained approaching the green and 203rd in greens in regulation percentage.
This will be Herbert's third appearance in a US Open.
He missed the cut on debut at Shinnecock Hills in 2018 before finishing tied for 31st at Winged Foot in 2020.
Herbert, who goes into the tournament as the 46th ranked player in the world, starts his campaign with an afternoon tee time alongside American duo Harris English and Jason Kokrak.
Other Australians in the US Open field are Cam Smith, Adam Scott, Marc Leishman, Min Woo Lee, Todd Sinnott and youngster Jed Morgan.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.