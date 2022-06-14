Chrysler car show raises $5420 for Bendigo Health Cancer Centre

A total of $5420 has been donated to the Bendigo Health Cancer Centre courtesy of the 15th Annual Midstate Mopars Show and Shine.
About 280 cars attended the event in Bendigo over the Queen's Birthday long weekend.
Advertisement
Central Victorian Chrysler Club organised the event and club committee member Brendan Ruiter said it was "very successful" with cars from all over Victoria and interstate in attendance.
A super cruise out to Heathcote on Saturday was followed by a dinner at the All Seasons Hotel later that evening.
OTHER STORIES:
Sunday saw the cars on public display around the Bendigo Town Hall precinct for the show and shine.
"I'm not sure in terms of numbers but we had a very big crowd on Sunday," Mr Ruiter said.
"Cameron Tilley Racing team's Valiant Pacer from Sydney was very popular.
"We sold almost all of our merchandise and Cameron Tilley's team sold out of all their hoodies."
The event helped raise $1000 for Fresh FM radio station and $1500 for the Marong SES who assisted the club with parking for the event.
"They're going to use the money to buy rescue equipment which helps remove injured people from cars after a crash."
The event also donated $5000 to the Bendigo Health Cancer Centre which was boosted by the auction of a giant vinyl banner for $420.
If you're reading this it's because you're a loyal subscriber to the Bendigo Advertiser. If you want to get more out of your subscription join the discussion on the Bendigo Advertiser's subscriber group on Facebook today.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.