Custom built from bluestone, this two-storey home on the city fringe is both unique and luxurious.
Completed in 2001, the property offers ample parking, a salt-water swimming pool, landscaped gardens and a separate workshop.
On the ground floor of this grand home is a central living space with a remarkable cathedral ceiling. The fully-equipped kitchen features exposed brick, timber-lined ceiling and a walk-in pantry.
Spacious lounge and dining is positioned at the rear of the home, overlooking the gorgeous yard.
A beautifully crafted wooden staircase leads up to the top floor and main bedroom suite, where the open-concept ensuite has a freestanding bath.
Also on the upper level is landing-style living, another bedroom, a study and a window with a daybed and views.
The original garden provided inspiration when the property was redeveloped and landscaped. A 100-year-old fig tree still stands, as well as a beautiful jacaranda, walnut, cumquat and lemon trees.
Gardens have numerous areas for relaxation and entertaining. From the back yard, there is direct access to Bendigo Creek Trail - walk or cycle to the city, or Lake Weeroona and beyond to Bendigo Botanic Gardens.
An undercover outdoor entertaining area has a built-in barbecue, and it overlooks the 10 x 4-metre salt-water swimming pool and raised deck. Special pool features include swim jets, spa pump, solar heating and a new solar mat.
Situated in a quiet street, there is plenty of private parking at this property with a double carport and additional onsite parking for four vehicles plus a trailer or boat.
Adjoining the carport is a separate 7 x 4.8-metre workshop with a mezzanine floor for extra storage. The insulated workshop would make an ideal home office, a games room or teenage retreat. It could be converted into a self-contained unit for family or guests.
A timeless home for buyers seeking something very special, that will be part of Bendigo's iconic and historic architecture for centuries to come.
Walk to major tourist attractions, catch the Vintage Talking Tram into Hargreaves Mall and Rosalind Park. Enjoy cafes, theatres and galleries. A choice of schools is available and the hospital complex is just moments away.
