Bendigo Advertiser

Best in the business: BASL under-11 girls win Victoria Country title

By Adam Bourke
Updated June 14 2022 - 3:03am, first published 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PREMIERS: The Bendigo Amateur Soccer League under-11 girls squad which won the Victoria Country Championship. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

The Bendigo Amateur Soccer League under-11 girls are the premier team in country Victoria.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.