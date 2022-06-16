DETAILS:
Bed 2 Bath 1 Cars 2
Elders Easy Sale closes Wednesday 29 June at 2pm
LAND: 8.09ha
AGENCY: Elders Real Estate
AGENT: Wayne Heard 0409 248 477
INSPECT: By appointment
This charming mudbrick home is rich in natural textures and tones with timber and slate used extensively throughout. The living room ceiling has exposed beams while a pine lined cove ceiling is exceptionally beautiful, especially from the mezzanine floor.
The kitchen has a walk-in pantry, gas stove and a combustion stove with a water jacket which transfers heat through the home.
Outside, the English cottage garden is well established and absolutely delightful, fully landscaped with brick paths and dry laid stone walls. For those who appreciate the freshest fruit and veggies, there are raised vegetable beds along with the small orchard with a great mixture of fruit trees such as apple and pear.
A great bonus is the fully insulated bungalow which is currently in use as a gym, but would also make a wonderful studio, retreat or guest quarters. In fact if your guests wanted take advantage of the trails and do a little bush walking the Bendigo Regional National Park is right across the road.
Further assets include an off-grid solar system with a backup generator, a 6 x 4-metre shed, carporting and two dams. This ideal getaway is just 15 minutes from Strathfieldsaye, around 25 minutes from Bendigo and 90 minutes from Melbourne.
Indicative selling price is $685,000 - $750,000.
