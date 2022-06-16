Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo-built Hawkei vehicles back in Defence's good books

Tom O'Callaghan
Tom O'Callaghan
Updated June 16 2022 - 6:56am, first published 5:00am
A Hawkei prototype at the Thales factory in North Bendigo. Picture: ALEX ELLINGHAUSEN

DEFENCE expects the last Bendigo-built Hawkeis to be ready by June 2023 as talks on backfilling Ukraine-bound Bushmasters go on behind the scenes.

