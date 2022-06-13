A central Victorian woman says she is begging drivers to slow down on her own road, after three fatalities in the space of 13-months.
Kristen Simpson from Wattle Flat said she drove past Sunday's 3.20pm accident scene on the Bungaree-Creswick Road - and had not been able to stop thinking about it.
"I hate that road," she said.
"Line of sight is an issue and people drive close to the back of your car. You're being pushed to drive faster.
"They then toot when they pass by - and sometimes that's over double-lines."
"I feel safer driving in Melbourne."
Sunday's two-car crash claimed the life of a 50-year-old Tootgarook driver.
His 39-year-old female passenger from Braybrook and the 66-year-old Creswick driver of a ute were taken to hospital with minor injuries. Grampians Health Ballarat has confirmed they are both in stable conditions.
The accident happened less than 50 metres from the recently-upgraded Dean Road intersection - and detectives from the Major Collision Investigation Unit are still investigating the cause.
Three dogs were found near the scene including a Kelpie and French Bulldog.
Ms Simpson moved to the area just over two years ago and said in that time she had witnessed a fatal accident on November 3 - and another on May 8 last year.
"I was driving to Creswick yesterday and every time I go down that road my heart is my mouth," she said.
"People just go tearing around corners."
She said Bungaree-Creswick Road should be classed as a major arterial, as it was a popular shortcut between Melbourne and Maryborough.
"We hear the trucks day and night.
"It really is scary. There are just way too many."
Ms Simpson operates Black Cat Truffles, which is welcoming a wave of tourists for the new season.
She - and her employees - are calling for the speed limit to be lowered to 80 kilometres per hour, especially around a nearby bend and through the Creswick Regional Park, which is a haven for kangaroos at the moment.
Towards the Creswick end, the road is also known as Melbourne Road.
The tragedy comes during Police Operation Regal, which began Friday morning and was due to wrap up Monday night.
107 people have died on Victorian roads so far this year - compared to 95 at the same time last year.
In regional Victoria, 64 lives have been lost - compared to 46 by the same date in 2021.
Bungaree author John Maher lost his daughter Carmen in a 1995 Bendigo crash and said he knew the Bungaree-Creswick Road well.
"When you go down that road you are literally going over the Great Dividing Range," he said.
"I would support a speed limit of 80 kilometres per hour through the Creswick forest.
"Everyone should know that two-thirds of deaths on Victorian roads are on country roads. They get used by trucks a lot - and then they get damaged.
"In Winter, that damage can be even worse - plus you have wet weather and icy roads.
"Every driver in this region should know that this is a high-risk area - and remember, you are in control of the car - no one else. It's your responsibility.
"When we lost Carmen, the responsibility didn't affect Carmen.
"It affected us.
"The people you love will be the people hurt the most."
Mr Maher's book Carmen's Legacy is available via carmen.com.au
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
