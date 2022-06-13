BJFL: Scores, goals and best players

Golden Square 2.2 2.2 3.2 4.3 (27)
White Hills 0.1 1.3 1.4 2.6 (18)
GOALS: Golden Square U18 Girls: G.Drage 2, G.Mcphee 2; White Hills U18 Girls: M.Newlan 1, K.Smith 1
BEST: Golden Square U18 Girls: S.Demeo, J.Lockwood, G.Drage, M.Verdon, H.Mcphee; White Hills U18 Girls: K.Smith, S.Sarre, M.Pearce, J.Morrison, S.Pearce, C.Edwards
Woorinen 3.2 6.2 6.7 8.8 (56)
Eaglehawk 0.0 1.2 2.3 3.5 (23)
GOALS: Woorinen Youth Girls U18 Girls: S.Johnston 3, B.LEWIS 2, J.Bannam 2, S.Barry 1; Eaglehawk U18 Girls: K.Fullerton 2, I.St Clair 1
BEST: Woorinen Youth Girls U18 Girls: N.Roberts, J.Bannam, N.Harlan, B.Lewis, K.Davison, E.Ward; Eaglehawk U18 Girls: I.St Clair, T.Collier, C.Gibson, I.Wilson, J.Gibson, N.Nisbet
Kangaroo Flat 2.1 2.1 3.7 5.7 (37)
Sandhurst 1.0 3.1 3.4 4.6 (30)
GOALS: Kangaroo Flat U16 Girls: N.Munn 3, A.Wells 1, A.Filsell 1; Sandhurst U16 Girls: N.Pinner 2, L.Franklin 1, C.Scanlon 1
BEST: Kangaroo Flat U16 Girls: K.Ahearn, N.Munn, L.Beesley/ Jordon, G.Roberts, A.Filsell, C.Cole; Sandhurst U16 Girls: N.Pinner, O.Lacy, S.Daly, C.Taylor, A.Stewart, A.Franklin
Strathfieldsaye 2.3 5.4 8.8 8.11 (59)
Castlemaine 1.0 4.1 4.2 4.4 (28)
GOALS: Strathfieldsaye U16 Girls: A.Mclean 5, T.Skipper 3; Castlemaine U16 Girls: A.Dunn 1, A.Taft 1, L.Whaley 1, S.Kitchingman 1
BEST: Strathfieldsaye U16 Girls: A.Mclean, T.Skipper, S.Ryan, E.Grieve, A.Haigh, S.Tyler; Castlemaine U16 Girls: S.Brasher, C.drew, A.Taft, L.Whaley, S.Kitchingman, T.Barry
Strathfieldsaye 4.2 8.5 12.7 19.8 (122)
Eaglehawk 1.0 4.2 7.5 7.5 (47)
GOALS: Strathfieldsaye U16S: A.Wingrave 3, L.Matheson 3, L.McKern 3, T.Johnson 2, J.Gill 1, J.Bell 1, D.Wheelhouse 1; Eaglehawk U16S: B.Gahan 2, A.Tresize 2, J.Gilchrist 2, L.Nicholson 1
BEST: Strathfieldsaye U16S: L.McKern, A.Wingrave, J.Gill, T.Johnson, J.Jackson-Leahy; Eaglehawk U16S: J.Coates-moore, undefined.null, A.Pithie, D.Marsh, J.Ilsley, A.Billings
MGYCW 1.5 3.8 7.11 9.14 (68)
Kyneton Tigers 0.2 1.3 3.5 4.8 (32)
GOALS: MGYCW U16S: J.Davis 4, J.Howard 2, H.Bourke 1, H.Lakey 1, C.Evans 1; Kyneton Tigers U16S: J.Pertzel 2, L.Sheahan 1, B.Ryan 1
BEST: MGYCW U16S: J.Davis, K.Thomson, M.Holmes, C.Clapp, J.Howard, B.Jones; Kyneton Tigers U16S: J.Chambers, W.Barry, M.James, B.Jeffrey, H.May, L.Sheahan
Golden Square 2.6 5.11 9.14 15.16 (106)
South Bendigo 0.1 0.1 1.1 1.1 (7)
GOALS: Golden Square U16S: J.wilkinson 3, N.Roberts 3, T.Conlan 2, E.Fleming 1, R.McNamara 1, H.Wright 1, R.Dillon 1, X.Grant 1, H.king 1, C.Paton 1; South Bendigo U16S: J.Grundy 1
BEST: Golden Square U16S: H.Wright, N.Roberts, J.McMahon, E.Fleming, J.Lowery, J.Corr; South Bendigo U16S: L.Feuerherdt, J.Cook, T.Hoggan, M.Coad, J.Grundy, O.Turnbull
Eaglehawk 2.1 5.2 5.3 7.4 (46)
White Hills 1.1 1.2 3.8 5.10 (40)
GOALS: Eaglehawk U16R2: D.Vallance 2, J.Tewhata 1, L.West 1, K.Macondald 1, L.Taylor 1; White Hills U16R2: N.Wilson 2, P.Kabalan 2, S.Mcgrath 1
BEST: Eaglehawk U16R2: B.O'Neill, O.Feldbauer, B.Ralston, A.Frankling, N.Booby, K.Macondald; White Hills U16R2: S.Mcgrath, J.Langtree, J.McGrath, T.Schultz, H.Kristiansen
Sandhurst 5.3 6.5 9.6 13.8 (86)
South Bendigo 0.1 4.2 4.4 4.7 (31)
GOALS: Sandhurst U16R1: M.Guthrie 5, O.Farrelly 4, K.O'Hehir 2, O.Cail 1, C.Strachan 1; South Bendigo U16R1: X.Thomas 1, T.Hardingham 1, K.Hutchinson 1, M.Bird 1
BEST: Sandhurst U16R1: W.Bennett, H.White, O.Farrelly, S.Rossi, C.Kealy, L.Poyser; South Bendigo U16R1: R.Foster, M.Rees, A.Taylor, E.Watson, B.Cassidy, S.Lavery
Castlemaine 1 2.2 5.10 7.13 11.17 (83)
Maryborough 0.3 1.3 2.5 4.7 (31)
GOALS: Castlemaine U16R1: C.Holman 3, D.KeoghFrankling 2, D.Carmichael 1, S.Seiber-Hogg 1, A.Bracken 1, C.De Bono 1, N.Nyok 1, T.Whaley 1; Maryborough U16R1: K.Wright 1, E.Horner 1, K.Do 1, J.Stevens 1
BEST: Castlemaine U16R1: D.Keogh-Frankling, A.Bracken, N.Lord, C.Holman, H.Northwood, L.Kingett; Maryborough U16R1: J.Gavriliadis, K.Do, R.Feeney, B.Quinlan, M.Stork, C.Stephens
Marong 3.2 4.5 6.8 8.9 (57)
Golden Square 4.0 6.2 7.2 7.4 (46)
GOALS: Marong U16R1: J.Bird 2, K.Harris 2, L.Rielley 1, H.Roberts 1, T.Hutton 1; Golden Square U16R1: R.Murray 3, M.Bysouth 1, S.Cooke-Kingston 1, H.Wicking 1
BEST: Marong U16R1: J.Curnow, L.Rielley, K.Harris, J.Naughton, H.Hinck; Golden Square U16R1: J.Corr, D.Webb, J.Gibson, B.Ritchie, L.Ritchie, H.Wicking
White Hills - - - - (132)
Kangaroo Flat - - - - (0)
GOALS: White Hills U14 Girls: not supplied
BEST: White Hills U14 Girls: not supplied Kangaroo Flat U14 Girls: I.Spencer, L.Benaim, L.Foley, T.Davis, A.Ahearn
Strathfieldsaye 1.3 4.3 8.4 8.6 (54)
Sandhurst 0.0 1.1 3.2 5.3 (33)
GOALS: Strathfieldsaye U14 Girls: A.Boyd 4, M.Dunn 1, S.Ward 1, M.Sherriff 1, J.O'Bree 1; Sandhurst U14 Girls: A.James 1, H.Cochrane 1, E.Irwin-Booth 1, A.Prowse 1, R.Mackie 1
BEST: Strathfieldsaye U14 Girls: M.Dunn, D.McDonnell, A.Boyd, M.Sherriff, G.Fox, J.O'Bree; Sandhurst U14 Girls: L.Brown, H.Cochrane, T.Place, E.Pay, E.Bellenger, M.Pinner
Golden Square 2.4 4.7 7.10 7.12 (54)
Eaglehawk 0.0 0.1 0.1 0.1 (1)
GOALS: Golden Square U14 Girls: K.Wellington 2, T.Davis 1, L.Johansen 1, K.O'Neill 1, E.Meharry 1, M.Terry 1
BEST: Golden Square U14 Girls: L.Mansfield, L.Soko, L.Johansen, M.Terry, T.Davis, K.O'Neill; Eaglehawk U14 Girls: G.Whitfort, C.Fisher, Z.Hodgskiss, S.Thatcher, T.Thorpe, A.Martin
South Bendigo 4.1 8.7 10.9 12.16 (88)
Strathfieldsaye 3.0 5.2 5.2 6.4 (40)
GOALS: South Bendigo U14S: S.Gray 3, H.Purcell 2, A.Price 2, M.Clark 2, J.Bell 2, M.Kornmann 1; Strathfieldsaye U14S: T.Harvey 3, M.Skinner 1, J.Mullane 1, J.Oldham 1
BEST: South Bendigo U14S: W.Davies, L.Fyffe, Z.Watters, H.Warne, L.Eddy; Strathfieldsaye U14S: A.Hand, C.Elliott, W.Bartlett, M.Mudoti, H.whitfield, T.Harvey
Sandhurst 6.5 6.7 12.11 15.12 (102)
Kyneton Tigers 2.0 7.1 8.1 10.3 (63)
GOALS: Sandhurst U14S: O.Stewart 5, N.Willits 3, B.osborne/storey 3, R.Travaglia 2, L.Tzouroutis 1, C.Reid 1; Kyneton Tigers U14S: B.Jeffrey 4, A.Cook 2, F.Young 2, A.White 1, B.Correa 1
BEST: Sandhurst U14S: R.Travaglia, S.McMahon, L.McNamara, H.Carter, O.Stewart, T.Smith; Kyneton Tigers U14S: G.Roulston, A.Hoyne, L.Bond, B.Jeffrey, H.Whyte
Maryborough 6.5 12.6 18.8 23.8 (146)
Golden Square 0.0 0.0 0.1 2.1 (13)
GOALS: Maryborough U14S: A.Chadwick 4, L.Condie 4, L.Howell 4, O.Cassidy 2, N.Fraser 2, H.Kurzke 1, B.Skinner 1, K.Jardine 1, C.Wood 1; Golden Square U14S: J.Peter 2
BEST: Maryborough U14S: L.Howell, A.Chadwick, L.Clark, H.Kurzke, K.Jardine, C.Bond; Golden Square U14S: E.Fletcher, C.Seboa, R.Brown, Z.Barker, A.Drummond, A.Eaton
Huntly Hawks 2.4 9.6 10.8 15.11 (101)
MGYCW 1.1 3.2 5.5 6.6 (42)
GOALS: Huntly Hawks U14R1: B.Miller 3, C.Pellegrino 2, C.Cowan 2, D.Swinnerton 2, C.Caldis 1, Z.Marwood 1, C.Wright 1, H.Matthews 1, L.Wheelhouse 1, M.Connors 1; MGYCW U14R1: A.Tremain 2, L.Budge 1, L.Pigdon 1, A.Gray 1, S.Neervoort 1
BEST: Huntly Hawks U14R1: M.Lawrence, B.Miller, Z.Whyte, L.Wheelhouse, D.Swinnerton, M.Connors; MGYCW U14R1: L.Pigdon, T.Brook, A.Gray, N.Hadden, O.Bowman, S.Neervoort
Rochester Tigers U14R1 6.9 7.9 8.12 9.13 (67)
Eaglehawk U14R1 0.1 3.7 4.8 6.10 (46)
GOALS: Rochester Tigers U14R1: not supplied. Eaglehawk U14R1: M.Pettersen 4, D.Bown 1, L.Moss 1
BEST: Rochester Tigers U14R1: K.Pearse, H.Keating, R.Hayes, C.Howard, A.Roulston, T.Jones; Eaglehawk U14R1: H.Miller, T.Taylor, L.Wilson, Z.Shelton, J.Lindholm, J.Webster
Strathfieldsaye 4.1 6.7 10.9 10.10 (70)
White Hills 3.2 4.3 7.5 8.11 (59)
GOALS: Strathfieldsaye U14R1: A.Morrissey 3, W.Mayes 2, K.Hodgskiss 2, C.Hilson 1, M.Mudoti 1, S.O'Bree 1; White Hills U14R1: L.Cummings 3, J.Eddy 1, B.Jorgensen 1, K.Nieto 1, B.Schelfhout 1, L.Rice 1
BEST: Strathfieldsaye U14R1: F.Maddren, A.Hibbs, L.Miller-Daly, C.Hilson, J.Webster, W.Mayes; White Hills U14R1: T.Caine, K.Nieto, O.Allan, L.Cummings, L.Rice, M.Laity
Castlemaine 2.4 5.9 5.10 10.14 (74)
Sandhurst 2.4 3.8 8.14 9.16 (70)
GOALS: Castlemaine U14R1: L.Bruce 4, M.Kay 2, M.Britton 1, C.Waters 1; Sandhurst U14R1: H.Byrne 3, J.Sherwood 2, A.Weeks 2, M.Nihill 1, O.Taylor 1
BEST: Castlemaine U14R1: O.Giddings, M.Britton, H.Kneebone, G.O'Sullivan, A.Thompson, M.Matheson; Sandhurst U14R1: E.Harrop, A.Weeks, H.Waters, B.Holland, H.Byrne, M.Nihill
Marong 1.0 3.3 6.7 6.7 (43)
Huntly Hawks 1.3 1.8 2.8 3.10 (28)
GOALS: Marong U14R2: B.Smyth 2, C.Bray 1, H.O'Donnell 1, B.Wells 1, J.Miller 1; Huntly Hawks U14R2: C.Horsfall 2, B.Miller 1
BEST: Marong U14R2: J.bradley, L.Douglas, H.Wilson, H.Allison, M.Dempster, B.Smyth; Huntly Hawks U14R2: M.Climas, J.Giudice, C.Horsfall, B.Ayres, W.Norman
Sandhurst 5.4 11.6 18.9 24.18 (162)
Golden Square 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 (0)
GOALS: Sandhurst U14R2: A.McNamara 3, H.O'Callaghan 3, D.Strachan 3, T.Wharton 2, W.Lacy 2, C.Richardson 2, G.O'Shea 2, R.Perez 1, R.Comer 1, Z.MacDonald 1, E.Ryan 1;
BEST: Sandhurst U14R2: T.Wharton, C.Richardson, R.Perez, H.Bain, S.Rogers, D.Strachan; Golden Square U14R2: W.Thomas, T.Ahearn, C.Ross, J.Atherton, N.Stewart, M.Dickie
South Bendigo 1.0 5.3 6.6 8.8 (56)
Strathfieldsaye 1.2 3.3 5.4 7.5 (47)
GOALS: South Bendigo U14R2: P.Kelly 2, J.Hayes 2, E.Hurley 2, A.Rooke 1, Z.Mills 1; Strathfieldsaye U14R2: H.Rogers 1, L.Thurman 1
BEST: South Bendigo U14R2: E.Hurley, R.Diss, W.Martin, E.White, L.Bennett; Strathfieldsaye U14R2: N.Dunn, R.Favaloro, E.Tonna-Dorling, V.Bortolotto
St. Therese's 7.5 15.7 23.12 28.21 (189)
Kyneton Tigers 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 (0)
GOALS: St. Therese's U12A: J.Rosa 9, C.Macumber 6, P.McNamara 3, C.Andrews 2, C.Bell 2, J.Westley 2, F.Stevenson 1, J.Kelly 1, H.Casey 1, Z.Rooke 1
BEST: St. Therese's U12A: J.Rosa, C.Bell, P.McNamara, H.Casey, F.Stevenson, L.Travaglia; Kyneton Tigers U12A: T.Fynch, N.Tricarico, H.Strang, C.Fitzgerald
Strathfieldsaye U12A 3.3 4.5 9.6 12.9 (81)
MGYCW U12A 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 (0)
GOALS: Strathfieldsaye U12A: M.PERKINS 3, O.Long 2, K.McInerney 2, C.Giddings 2, N.Oldham 1, Z.Walker 1, H.Svanosio 1;
BEST: Strathfieldsaye U12A: N.Hietbrink, N.Oldham, O.Long, T.Brandt, L.Hancock; MGYCW U12A: not supplied
White Hills 0.0 0.0 1.1 3.1 (19)
Golden Square 1.2 1.3 2.3 2.3 (15)
GOALS: White Hills U12A: L.Whittle 1, L.Schelfhout 1, C.Dickins 1; Golden Square U12A: J.Allen 1, K.Read 1
BEST: White Hills U12A: J.Sawyer, H.Morrish, L.Whittle, M.Polglase, L.Schelfhout, C.Dickins; Golden Square U12A: J.Allen, C.pannett, W.Donnelly, N.Bishop, B.McInnes, R.Norman
St. Francis 2.1 6.2 6.3 11.7 (73)
Maryborough 2.0 2.0 2.0 2.0 (12)
GOALS: St. Francis U12B: Q.Cody 4, D.Tyler 3, E.Fennell 3, L.Hayes 1; Maryborough U12B: B.Bardsley 1, M.Stevens 1
BEST: St. Francis U12B: J.Willis, O.Dean, L.Hayes, T.Byrne, E.Fennell, Q.Cody; Maryborough U12B: C.Larkin, C.Stevens, H.Bartlett, M.Skinner, J.Andriske, M.Stevens
Eaglehawk 8.2 12.8 18.16 21.24 (150)
Huntly Hawks 0.0 1.0 1.0 1.0 (6)
GOALS: Eaglehawk U12B: T.Ferguson 6, X.Stone 4, J.Frankel 3, Z.Uerata 3, C.Larson 1, A.Gill 1, T.Turton 1, C.Hinton 1, J.McConnell 1; Huntly Hawks U12B: T.Cowan 1
BEST: Eaglehawk U12B: C.Hinton, J.Frankel, A.Gill, T.Ferguson, C.Burke, X.Stone; Huntly Hawks U12B: T.Cowan, R.Edwards, O.Wright, H.Mill, B.Maher, A.Davies
Castlemaine 1.3 1.4 3.6 4.6 (30)
MGYCW 1.0 2.0 2.1 3.1 (19)
GOALS: Castlemaine U12B: D.Brasher 1, R.Fitzpatrick 1, J.Noulton 1, C.Cordy 1; MGYCW U12B: H.Clapp 2, T.Smith 1
BEST: Castlemaine U12B: D.Brasher, S.Grainger, A.Fitzgerald, D.Hewson, C.Cordy, L.Parsons; MGYCW U12B: H.Clapp, G.Polkinghorne, Z.Cavalier, K.Wilson, W.Waters, N.Lowry
South Bendigo 0.0 3.3 5.4 7.6 (48)
Kangaroo Flat 1.0 1.0 2.0 2.0 (12)
GOALS: South Bendigo U12C: N.Poole 2, B.Dobbin 2, B.Anderson 1, J.Stone 1, D.Ford 1; Kangaroo Flat U12C: B.Blythman 1, S.Sharpe 1
BEST: South Bendigo U12C: C.Fyffe, H.Long, T.Floreani, N.Poole, R.Packer, B.Dobbin; Kangaroo Flat U12C: J.Thatcher, K.Hull, M.Gould, K.Hull, D.McWilliams, J.Neuman
Quarry Hill 4.3 6.4 10.6 11.6 (72)
St. Francis 0.1 0.4 1.4 3.4 (22)
GOALS: Quarry Hill U12C: St. Francis U12C: H.Baker 1, A.Haasbroek 1
BEST: Quarry Hill U12C: O.Dunne, F.Parker, L.Dalley, S.Doak, O.Lalor, J.Richardson; St. Francis U12C: W.Tuddenham, A.Haasbroek, L.Byrne, T.Doyle, A.Bennett, S.Hurford
St. Therese's 4.4 6.8 9.13 14.15 (99)
Strathfieldsaye 1.0 1.0 1.0 1.0 (6)
GOALS: St. Therese's U12C: K.Westley 4, J.Rees 3, C.Whelan 2, M.Hannaford 2, X.Potter 1, L.Travaglia 1, L.Hubble 1; Strathfieldsaye U12C: H.Sharples 1
BEST: St. Therese's U12C: I.Kramer, L.Travaglia, J.Rees, K.Westley, C.Iredell, M.Hannaford; Strathfieldsaye U12C: H.Evans, H.Young, D.Kirke, B.Bradley, J.Norris, L.Read
St. Kilian St. Peters 2.1 4.2 5.3 9.3 (57)
Heathcote 0.0 1.0 2.0 3.1 (19)
GOALS: St. Kilian St. Peters U12C: W.Scholtes 2, O.Connolly 1, H.Wells 1, B.Butler 1, M.Haw 1, B.Geary 1, J.Hutchinson 1, T.Byrne 1; Heathcote U12C: M.Dellar 1, X.Moore 1, E.Nagy 1
BEST: St. Kilian St. Peters U12C: E.Willits, B.Butler, W.Scholtes, T.Byrne, T.Ralphs, B.Geary; Heathcote U12C: J.Aquilina, J.Mitchell, E.Longson, I.Pianta-Cook, X.Moore, C.Mitchell
St. Monicas 2.2 2.3 2.5 4.6 (30)
Marong 0.0 0.0 1.1 1.2 (8)
GOALS: St. Monicas U12D: J.Pidoto 1, C.Colbert 1, D.Bonnici 1, E.Crocker 1; Marong U12D: J.Atkinson 1
BEST: St. Monicas U12D: R.Bissett, E.Crocker, O.Hawking, R.Muller, D.Zappelli, A.Keena; Marong U12D: J.Metherell, C.McCurdy, J.Marwood, C.Bray, A.Krauth, H.Mc Donald
St. Therese's 1.0 3.2 4.3 7.5 (47)
Golden Square 1.0 1.0 2.0 2.0 (12)
GOALS: St. Therese's U12D: X.Mulqueen 3, Q.Casey 1, C.Wilson 1, C.Harrington 1, B.Rosa 1; Golden Square U12D: L.Fairley 1, C.Scoble 1
BEST: St. Therese's U12D: J.MacDonald, L.Bell, S.Rooke, J.McCrann, J.Holland, Q.Casey; Golden Square U12D: T.Worbs, F.Hodges, J.Schilling/daly, M.Nicholson, C.Scoble, C.Thompson
Kangaroo Flat 2.1 5.5 5.8 8.12 (60)
MGYCW 1.0 1.1 1.1 1.1 (7)
GOALS: Kangaroo Flat U12D: I.Cole 3, E.Eastwood 3, T.Penrose 2; MGYCW U12D: not suplied
BEST: Kangaroo Flat U12D: T.Knight, D.Dingfelder, M.Lower, T.Penrose, E.Eastwood, I.Cole; MGYCW U12D: K.TURNER, C.Berry, A.Clayton, R.Demeo, J.Brown, M.Pitson
Eaglehawk 1.1 4.5 8.5 8.8 (56)
South Bendigo 3.0 3.0 3.0 5.1 (31)
GOALS: Eaglehawk U12E: R.Hinck 5, C.Powley 2, C.Morley 1; South Bendigo U12E: not supplied
BEST: Eaglehawk U12E: A.Rae, R.Hinck, W.Jackson, B.Taylor, J.McHardy, M.Miller; South Bendigo U12E: not supplied
White Hills 1.1 6.3 7.3 8.6 (54)
Strathfieldsaye 2.1 3.1 5.3 6.3 (39)
GOALS: White Hills U12E: N.Kalstrom 6, C.Matthews 1, C.Shill 1; Strathfieldsaye U12E: J.Brain 3, L.Morrice 1, S.Quarrier 1, L.Bell 1
BEST: White Hills U12E: N.Kalstrom, T.Bell, L.Mitchell, B.Young, E.McDonnell, D.Mullen; Strathfieldsaye U12E: H.Peel, J.Brain, J.Dutra, C.Bowie, L.Morrice, T.Brown
North Bendigo 2.1 5.7 8.9 12.13 (85)
Huntly Hawks 1.2 2.2 2.2 3.2 (20)
GOALS: North Bendigo U12E: I.Widdicombe 3, M.Challis 3, C.Russell 1, J.Challis 1, T.Borserio 1; Huntly Hawks U12E: J.Rothacker 2
BEST: North Bendigo U12E: T.Borserio, S.Arthur, I.Widdicombe, L.Jones-Jack, E.Harvey, R.Hunt; Huntly Hawks U12E: C.Fahy, A.Callanan, J.Rothacker, O.Bannon, C.Luke, J.Lauder
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community.
