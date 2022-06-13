Bendigo Advertiser
Home/Sport/Footy HQ
Photos

BJFL: Scores, goals and best players

Updated June 13 2022 - 6:20am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
St Francis and Maryborough under-12B players battle for the ball. Picture: DARREN HOWE

UNDER-18 GIRLS

Golden Square 2.2 2.2 3.2 4.3 (27)

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.