Bendigo cycling tour set for thrilling finish

The Merv Dean Memorial Tour is set for an engrossing conclusion on Monday.
Hawthorn's Fergus Browning and Hamilton's Jack Aitken share the lead going into Monday's final stage of the Bendigo and District Cycling Club's feature road event at North Harcourt.
Browning and Aitken are just 18 seconds clear of Bendigo Ronan Teese in third place, while Carnegie Caulfield's Matthew Sherwin is a further five seconds back in fourth place.
Bendigo's Blake Agnoletto, one of the pre-race favourites, is out of contention in 23rd place - four minutes and 20 seconds off the pace.
Aitken put himself right in the hunt for general classification honours by scoring an impressive win in Saturday's opening stage.
Aitken won the 86km stage at North Harcourt, which included a climb on the side of Mt Alexander, and opened up a 17 second break on Browning and Sherwin, with Andy Sampson and Ronan Teese a further 14 and 15 seconds behind respectively.
Sunday's second stage had the potential to split the race open and it didn't disappoint.
The 91km stage around Maldon, Newstead and Guildford, included a testing climb up Mt Tarrengower to the finish line.
Launceston's Josh Duffy and Camperdown's Bailey McDonald broke away from the peloton early in the stage and that's where they stayed.
McDonald, the superior climber of the two leaders, powered clear at the start of the 3km climb and won the stage from a gallant Duffy in second place.
Crucially, Browning made a late surge to pick up the time he'd lost to Aitken on the opening stage.
All eyes will be on Browning and Aitken in the final stage kermesse on Monday, which is made up of five laps of an 11.7km circuit at North Harcourt.
The A-grade race is scheduled to start at noon.
Meanwhile, Bendigo's Harry Nankervis is in second place in the B-grade tour with one stage remaining.
Nankervis is nine seconds behind Ballarat's Jeremy McInnes.
Seymour's Andrew Garrett holds a commanding 2:27 lead going into the final day of the C-grade event. The best-placed Bendigo rider is Leon Yates in eighth place.
The two-day junior tours concluded on Sunday and there was success for a promising Bendigo rider.
Lilyth Jones won the under-17 girls tour by 55 seconds from Norwood's Ava Wilson, with Bendigo duo Lucy Hall and Hope Harnetty third and fourth respectively.
In the under-15 girls division, Bendigo's Madeleine Douglas was second behind Brunswick's Billie Russell. Fellow Bendigo rider Addison Torr was fourth.
The under-17 boys tour was won by Cobram-Barrog'a Max Holgate by 13 seconds over Shepparton's Jack Edwards. Echuca-Moama's Levi Hone was third - 16 seconds behind the winner.
Just four seconds separated the top two riders in the under-15 tour. Shepparton's Luca Lancaster triumphed ahead of Brunswick's Max Nuspan. Bendigo's Chase Hadden was the best-placed local rider in fourth place.
Bendigo's Adam Gale was third behind Omer Kirmizi in the under-13 event.
