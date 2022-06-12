Bendigo Advertiser

Bendigo cycling tour set for thrilling finish

Updated June 12 2022 - 8:15am, first published 8:12am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
STRONG PERFORMANCE: Jack Edwards wins Saturday's opening stage of the under-17 tour at Harcourt. Picture: DARREN HOWE

The Merv Dean Memorial Tour is set for an engrossing conclusion on Monday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.