The number of new cases and fatalities from COVID-19 have dropped in Victoria overnight

By Julieanne Strachan
Updated June 12 2022 - 8:49am, first published 2:30am
COVID-19: The virus continues to spread through Victoria. Picture: FILE

VICTORIA has recorded 4776 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, representing a significant dip from Saturday's totals.

