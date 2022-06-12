VICTORIA has recorded 4776 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, representing a significant dip from Saturday's totals.
There were 6224 new cases detected across the state on Saturday.
The number of fatalities also dipped over night, from yesterday's grim toll of 23 lives lost to the virus, to 16 on Sunday.
Across the state's hospitals today, there are 454 people in hospital and 27 are in the intensive care unit. There are five people on ventilators.
In Greater Bendigo there have been 131 new cases detected, 28 in Campaspe, six in both Loddon and Buloke, 13 in the Central Goldfields and 10 in Mount Alexander.
