DETAILS:
Bed 3 Bath 3 Cars 3
Advertisement
$980,000 to $1,075,000
LAND: 1160sqm
AGENCY: Gavin Butler Real Estate
AGENT: Gavin Butler 0427 887 766
INSPECT: By appointment
Presenting as new, this beautiful home offers a peaceful lifestyle at Ascot with eco-friendly features.
Licensed estate agent Gavin Butler said the home is designed for energy efficiency and a reduced ecological footprint.
The home wraps around a central green space, and the European designed tilt-and-turn windows are double glazed.
A flexible floor plan offers the option for a fourth bedroom or studio, or home office with separate entrance.
A showcase kitchen features chef's island, Miele appliances, soft-close cabinetry, Caesarstone benchtops and induction cooking.
Looking for a new home this weekend? Check out the open homes waiting to welcome you by clicking on the tab on the map here
Further features throughout include a walk-in storage facility and ducted heating and refrigerated cooling. Bathrooms offer exceptional fittings and chandeliers add a touch of bling.
Fully landscaped gardens are host to impressive outdoor areas and pathways.
The property has a double carport as well as a single carport and a large workshop with power connected and space for seven vehicles.
A unique property for buyers seeking a secluded setting near all services. Land size measures about 1160 square metres and access is via a private driveway.
Ascot has a golf club and nearby Epsom with schools, shopping centres and train station.
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.