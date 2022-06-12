Bendigo Advertiser
A ute driver has handed himself in to police following Talbot incident that left man hospitalized

By Julieanne Strachan
Updated June 12 2022 - 10:37am, first published 9:30am
WITNESSES SOUGHT: Police have been making enquiries and want to hear from witnesses. Picture: FILE

AN 18-YEAR-OLD Maryborough man was airlifted to hospital in the early hours of Sunday morning, after he fell from the tray of a moving utility vehicle.

