AN 18-YEAR-OLD Maryborough man was airlifted to hospital in the early hours of Sunday morning, after he fell from the tray of a moving utility vehicle.
Victoria Police has said the man sustained serious injuries and was assisted by strangers who performed first aid until emergency services arrived at the scene on Heales Street, Talbot.
The driver, who police said had fled from the scene, handed himself in on Sunday afternoon.
The man, an 18-year-old from Dunolly, has been interviewed and charged with dangerous driving causing serious injury.
"It's believed an 18-year-old man was standing in the tray of the south bound utility travelling on Heales Street when he has fallen," police said in a statement.
"The man was airlifted to a Melbourne hospital where he remains in a serious condition."
The ute was a dual cab with a steel tray and no sides.
Anyone who witnessed the incident, has dash cam footage or any other information can contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au
