Neangar Park continues dominance of GCV Monday Pennant competition

NEANGAR Park has continued its dominance of the Golf Central Victoria Monday Pennant division one competition.
Neangar Park defeated Kyneton 4.5 matches to 0.5 matches in the final played in cold and windy conditions at Belvoir Park.
Final results:
Janelle Brown (NP) squared with Lorraine Ryan (Kyn).
Bernice Campbell (NP) def Vicki Nettleton (Kyn) 3/1.
Denise Turner (NP) def Robyn MacRae (Kyn) 7/6.
Anne Weekley (NP) def Joan Gibbs (Kyn) 5/4.
Janine Miller (NP) def Jenny McSwain (Kyn) 2/1.
Neangar Park - which was undefeated - has now won the final in 2019, 2021 and 2022, while there was no final played in 2020.
Neangar Park and Kyneton qualified for the final after being the top two teams at the end of the five rounds.
"We are a very tight knit group and I am very proud of our team," Neangar Park captain Bernice Campbell said.
"The girls were committed and focused every week and always tried their best. Whether they won or lost their individual game it was all about the team and to go through undefeated was a fantastic effort.
"This is an awesome effort and one we can be very proud of as a club."
The player of the series was awarded to Neangar Park's Janelle Brown.
"Pennant is an excellent way to improve your golf, get to know your team-mates better, play different courses and meet other ladies," Campbell said.
Division one of the Monday pennant competition also featured Bendigo, Axedale and Belvoir Park.
