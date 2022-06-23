BFNL netball: No slowing down for Sandhurst

IT'S bad new for rival BFNL clubs.
Don't expect Sandhurst to be taking its foot off the pedal in the run towards this year's A-grade netball finals.
The Dragons, chasing an unprecedented fourth-straight flag, have beautifully positioned themselves for a tilt at history, sitting atop the league ladder with an unblemished 10-0 record.
After seven straight wins to end last year's shortened season, Sandhurst will be aiming for 18 victories in a row against seventh-placed Strathfieldsaye on Saturday.
The Dragons could not be better prepared following back-to-back wins over finals rivals Castlemaine and Gisborne, both by 16-goal margins.
While it's not what their rivals - starting with the Storm - want to hear - Dragons skipper Meg Williams is convinced there are still kinks to be ironed out in the Dragons' game.
Most notably, some slower than desired starts to games, last week included, when the Dragons trailed by five goals early and by one goal at quarter time.
"We find we are thinking long term instead of going out and thinking this is the present, let's take it a quarter at a time," she said.
"We're probably thinking more about the game than 'let's go right here, right now' and starting off well.
"If you are playing your role straight up and giving 100 per cent, we've got plenty of girls who can come on if needed.
"There's no need to conserve (effort), just go out and give your all straight away."
Strong all over and with no visible weak links across the court, Williams paid plenty of credit to the Dragons' outstanding young defence featuring multiple-premiership stars Imogen Sexton and Sophie Shoebridge and rising star Ruby Turner for the team's great start to the season.
"I am so glad these girls are on my team; I never feel like the game is over as I know our defenders are working so hard to get the ball and they do," she said.
"We are so lucky like that.
"Something us attackers are working on is trying to reward them every time."
In spite of three straight premierships from 2017 to 19, there is a feeling from many netball followers that this version of the Dragons might be playing better netball than all three of those flag-winning line-ups.
Asked whether the comparison was a fair one to make, Williams and Shoebridge believed while only timke would tell it had plenty of merit.
"That's what's so exciting, that there are those next levels and we can feel ourselves pushing ourselves and even improving on our games," Williams said.
Added Shoebridge: "It shows the depth of the club, people are comfortable to keep pushing themselves and pushing their team-mates.
"Everyone is committed to keeping us on top.
"No matter what happens, we always compose ourselves, keep digging in and back each other up."
Following a 44-goal win over Strathfieldsaye at the QEO earlier in the season, Williams is anticipating a much tougher contest on Saturday.
The Storm, whose recruits this season include former Sandhurst players Emmie Banfield and Keeley Jones, will be banking on a strong response to last week's disappointing loss to Eaglehawk.
"They are a pretty young side and we are prepared for a completely different game this time around - it will be a lot harder there at Strath," Williams said.
"Every game is hard; we don't ever walk into a game thinking we are comfortable.
"It's a nice little rivalry with Keeley and Emmie there now."
In other games this weekend, South Bendigo clashes with Eaglehawk at the QEO, Castlemaine hosts Maryborough at Camp Reserve, Kangaroo Flat meets Golden Square at Dower Park, and Gisborne do battle with Kyneton at Gardiner Reserve.
