BFNL netball: Roos show off impressive depth with big win over Bloods

THERE were plenty of missing faces from the line-up, but it was the same old ruthless Kangaroo Flat at Dower Park on Saturday.
Without four of their regular A-grade players, including three at the defensive end of the court, the Roos rarely missed a beat in defeating top-five rival South Bendigo by 30 goals.
A slick 74-44 win ensured the Roos a near-perfect 8-1 record at the halfway mark of the home and away season.
Missing defenders Carly Van Den Heuvel, Laura McDonald and Ingrid Hopkins and goal attack Julia Clarke, the Roos were forced to ring the changes for their clash against the Bloods, who were eager to back up last week's impressive win against Maryborough and were looking to claim their first top-three scalp of the season.
Their depth was tested even further when goal defence Emma Moroney, who only made her A-grade debut the previous week against Strathfieldsaye, went down with an ankle injury in the opening quarter.
Bronte Deary, who played in the A-reserve game, came on to join Ava Lowndes in a makeshift Roos defence, with both players playing significant roles in a brilliant team performance.
It was an occasion to savour for Lowndes, who has excelled in the A-reserve team this season, but earned a call-up in time for her 100th game for Kangaroo Flat.
Roos coach Jayden Cowling praised his team's commitment and desire to overcome adversity.
"To have four A-graders out and win by 30 goals, I'm a very proud coach and I'm stoked for the girls," he said.
"They played well last week (in a 51-goal win over Strathfieldsaye), but they really stepped it up again.
"Having those four players missing, I thought our usual A-graders really stood up and the girls from A-reserve did not look out of place; they played exceptional games as well."
Cowling has maintained throughout the season the Roos have plenty of players capable of stepping up from A-reserve to fill any absences.
His opinion was certainly validated against the Bloods.
"I really do think our A-reserve team could be an A-grade team and be very competitive," he said.
"It showed today, Bronte Deary and Ava Lowndes in that defensive end really stood up, playing against some really tall and strong shooters.
"Even Emma Moroney, she started the game for us and I thought she really made an impact in her short time on the court.
"It's great seeing the hard work these girls are doing with Nic (Donnellon) our A-reserve coach and they are stoked to get their chance."
A convincing victory was led by midcourt stars Chelsea Sartori and Ashley Ryan.
In attack, Lou Dupuy continued her imposing season by scoring 53 goals, her tally boosted by 16 in the final quarter.
It was a tough day at the office for South Bendigo, which was without three of its own A-graders - injured defenders Alicia McGlashan and Amy Morrissey and in-form wing defence Emily Cossar.
It was an unhappy homecoming for Bloods coach Jannelle Hobbs, who led the Roos to flags as coach in 2014 and 2016, but has not come up with a win in seven attempts against her former team.
"We just couldn't go with them; they were too slick for us," she said.
"We struggled with personnel and just couldn't make many moves as we didn't have the players.
"(Sarah) Nash had already played a whole game in A-reserve, but I thought she did a good job when she came on.
"Our own silly mistakes hurt us; we just weren't there today. We kept making just basic errors and against teams like Kangaroo Flat they are going to kill you.
"We'll go back to the drawing board. It is disappointing, but the girls to their credit kept fighting it out, we just weren't good enough.
"It seems when we come up against these top-three sides, we just can't lift to that next level."
Hobbs found positives in the accuracy and determination of goal shooter Chloe Langley (23 goals), the fighting spirit of young midcourter Ella Flavell and the persistence in defence of Stephanie Greene.
The Bloods, who will head into the second half of the season at 5-3-1 and in fourth place, will look for a strong response against Golden Square next week.
Kangaroo Flat faces the tough trip to Maryborough.
In other Saturday games, top-placed Sandhurst defeated Castlemaine 62-46 at the QEO, Gisborne beat Eaglehawk 60-30 at Canterbury Park, Strathfieldsaye returned to the winner's list with a 56-28 victory at Golden Square, and Kyneton came from behind at three-quarter time to defeat Maryborough 49-32.
