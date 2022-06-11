Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

BFNL netball: Roos show off impressive depth with big win over Bloods

By Kieran Iles
Updated June 12 2022 - 3:55am, first published June 11 2022 - 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THERE were plenty of missing faces from the line-up, but it was the same old ruthless Kangaroo Flat at Dower Park on Saturday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.