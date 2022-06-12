THE formation of the Bendigo Interfaith Council has been recognised as an important peace and harmony building achievement, earning a special mention in this year's Queen's Birthday Honours list.
Founding chairman, Monsignor Frank Marriott, retired from his position on the council in March and has been recognised for his service.
He will receive an Order of Australia medal for his work, which was borne out of strife seven years ago when there was a period of significant community unrest over plans to build a mosque in Bendigo.
The council brought together representatives of the Christian, Jewish, Islamic, Buddist, Hindi, Sikh, Bai'hai, Krishna and Quaker communities.
"The Interfaith Council was set up in response to the outlandish claims by some sections of the community in relation to the council granting a permit for the building of a mosque," Mons Marriott said.
"I was approached by spokesmen for the muslim community and that became the start of the formation of the council."
The Bendigo Interfaith Council went on to champion the development of the mosque and other religious gathering spaces including Sikh and Karen Buddist developments.
Mons Marriott co-authored an open letter to the public that the council was pleased to learn of the plans to build places of worship and gathering, suitable to their needs and traditions.
"We assure all members of these communities of our best wishes and support as they work to create a place that will provide them with a spiritual and social home of their own," he said.
The work of the council attracted the attention of a leading professor of intercultural studies Desmond Cahill from RMIT university.
He praised the council for taking a stand against racism and supporting the construction of a mosque in the city. He accepted an invitation to speak at the inaugural Bendigo Interfaith dinner.
