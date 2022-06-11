VICTORIA has recorded another grim death toll overnight, with COVID-19 claiming 23 more lives.
There are 454 people in the state's hospitals, with 27 in the intensive care unit and four on ventilators. There were 6224 new cases detected in Victoria overnight.
Greater Bendigo has recorded another 146 cases of COVID-19 during the past 24 hours, taking the total number of active cases in the region to 1272.
Campaspe recorded 32, Loddon had five, the Central Goldfields had 16 and Buloke had seven.
There were 1253 doses of vaccine administered yesterday at sites around Victoria.
