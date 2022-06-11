Bendigo Advertiser
There have been more deaths overnight from COVID-19 and Greater Bendigo has recorded nearly 150 new cases

By Julieanne Strachan
Updated June 12 2022 - 2:02am, first published June 11 2022 - 5:10am
CONTINUING ON: COVID-19 infections have continued to be detected in the community. Picture: FILE

VICTORIA has recorded another grim death toll overnight, with COVID-19 claiming 23 more lives.

